StyleCaster
Share

26 Ways to Style Hanging Decor This Season

What's hot
StyleCaster

26 Ways to Style Hanging Decor This Season

Kristen Bousquet
by
STYLECASTER | Hanging Decor Inspiration
26 Start slideshow
Photo: Jungalow

Whether you’re renting an apartment or living in a dorm, sometimes you don’t have the option to make semi-permanent changes to your digs like painting or building onto the current walls. Wall hangings are one major home decor trend we’ve seen popping up lately that require no more commitment than a nail or two in the wall.

MORE: 7 Fall Decor Trends We’re So Amped About

From hanging greenery from a branch for a super rustic, fall feel or going for girly vibes with a ceramic millennial pink-and-marble wall hanging, these wall decor items can be found just about anywhere from your local home store to online outfitters. You can also DIY most of them pretty easily.

MORE: How to Decorate According to Zodiac Sign

Click through the slideshow ahead to see some of our favorite hanging decor shopping picks and DIY tutorials.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 26
Hanging decor: grey macrame wall hanging
Hanging decor

Homey Oh My

Hanging decor: macrame wall hanging
Hanging decor

Fallon Macrame Wall Hanging, $29; at Urban Outfitters

Hanging decor: moon cycles wall hanging
Hanging decor

Lady Scorpio

Hanging decor: gold triangle backdrop wall hanging
Hanging decor

Gold Triangle Backdrop, $33; at Etsy

Hanging decor: simple black hanging tassel garland wall hanging
Hanging decor

Nate Berkus

Hanging decor: floral and branch wall hanging diy
Hanging decor

A Pair and a Spare

Hanging decor: hanging pom pom tassel garland wall hanging
Hanging decor

Pom Pom Wall Hanging, $45; at Etsy

Hanging decor: circular diy donut hanging clock
Hanging decor

Dream Green DIY

Hanging decor: palm print hanging wall decor
Hanging decor

Wilder California Beverly Hill Tree Art, $19+; at Urban Outfitters

Hanging decor: photo holder wall hanging
Hanging decor

Homey Oh My

Hanging decor: inspiring quote silkscreen wall hanging
Hanging decor

All is Well Silkscreen Print, $20; at Etsy

Hanging decor: hanging wooden shelves
Hanging decor

Burkaton

Hanging decor: metal moon cycle wall hanging banner
Hanging decor

Hammered Metal Moon Cycle Banner, $18; at Urban Outfitters

Hanging decor: rainbow pom pom tassel garland
Hanging decor

Alice and Lois

Hanging decor: ceramic wall hanging
Hanging decor

Ceramic Wall Hanging, $30; at Etsy

Hanging decor: circular gold hanging mirror
Hanging decor

A Beautiful Mess

Hanging decor: stained glass window hanging
Hanging decor

Lilley Stained Glass Window Hanging, $59; at Urban Outfitters

Hanging decor: mud cloth circle wall hanging
Hanging decor

A Bubbly Life

Hanging decor: floral triangle wall hanging
Hanging decor

Wedding Garland, $20; at Etsy

Hanging decor: hoop yarn wall hanging
Hanging decor

Enthralling Gumption

Hanging decor: tissue paper garland
Hanging decor

Tissue Paper Garland, $30; at Etsy

Hanging decor: hanging corkboard diy
Hanging decor

Oh Everything Handmade

Hanging decor: photo clip on wall hanging
Hanging decor

Photo Display, $33; at Etsy

Hanging decor: blue and green floral garland
Hanging decor

Sweet Teal

Hanging decor: macrame floral wall hanging
Hanging decor

Floral Wall Hanging, $125; at Etsy

Hanging decor: hanging greenery plants
Hanging decor

A Beautiful Mess

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Ulta Beauty is Having the Ultimate Hair Care Sale

Ulta Beauty is Having the Ultimate Hair Care Sale
  • Hanging decor: grey macrame wall hanging
  • Hanging decor: macrame wall hanging
  • Hanging decor: moon cycles wall hanging
  • Hanging decor: gold triangle backdrop wall hanging
  • Hanging decor: simple black hanging tassel garland wall hanging
  • Hanging decor: floral and branch wall hanging diy
  • Hanging decor: hanging pom pom tassel garland wall hanging
  • Hanging decor: circular diy donut hanging clock
  • Hanging decor: palm print hanging wall decor
  • Hanging decor: photo holder wall hanging
  • Hanging decor: inspiring quote silkscreen wall hanging
  • Hanging decor: hanging wooden shelves
  • Hanging decor: metal moon cycle wall hanging banner
  • Hanging decor: rainbow pom pom tassel garland
  • Hanging decor: ceramic wall hanging
  • Hanging decor: circular gold hanging mirror
  • Hanging decor: stained glass window hanging
  • Hanging decor: mud cloth circle wall hanging
  • Hanging decor: floral triangle wall hanging
  • Hanging decor: hoop yarn wall hanging
  • Hanging decor: tissue paper garland
  • Hanging decor: hanging corkboard diy
  • Hanging decor: photo clip on wall hanging
  • Hanging decor: blue and green floral garland
  • Hanging decor: macrame floral wall hanging
  • Hanging decor: hanging greenery plants
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share