Links To Click: How Much It Costs to Hang Out With Beyoncé, The 15 Best Nail Art Blogs, More

1. In today’s good deed, Beyoncé is auctioning off a chance to hang out with her backstage to benefit Houston-based charity Miss A Meal. [CharityBuzz]

2. Manicure aficionados, rejoice. Here are the 15 best nail art blogs on the Internet. [Beauty High]

3. File this under “awesome:” Urban Outfitters in Williamsburg will serve food and booze. [Complex]

4. Jennifer Lopez and more! Here are the best beauty looks from the Billboard Music Awards. [Daily Makeover]

5. Female basketballer Skylar Diggins got a car from Jay-Z as a gift for graduating from college. [ESPN]

6. Take a look at Liberaci’s wild style throughout the years. [Daily Beast]

7. Go behind the scenes with Kate Hudson for Ann Taylor. [Elle]

8. Party planning extraodinaire: here’s everything you need to throw a baller Memorial Day bash. [The Vivant]