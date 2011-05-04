Hang Out With Brad Goreski and Support Art at Art Rocks!

How would you like to hangout with fashion celebs, sip cocktails, view up-and-coming artists, and do it all for charity? Since Thursday nights aren’t typically the most exciting of the week, I could imagine you’d love to. Well, the opportunity is all yours at ART ROCKS! a benefit bringing out both big names and newcomers in NYC.

Hosted by reality star Brad Goreski and designer Chris Benz (um, exciting!), ART ROCKS! will ring in it’s fourth year with a Digital Art Showcurated by LOLA New York set to showcase super-cool works of seven emerging artists. Founded in 2007, the foundation aims to raise money and awareness for pediatric diabetes in collaboration with theNaomi Berrie Diabetes Center at Columbia University Medical Center.

With a guest list including the likes of Olivia Palermo, Jenna Lyons, and Harley Viera Newton, this is definitely an event you wouldn’t want to miss. ART ROCKS! takes place on Thursday, May 12th, 8pm at The Bowery Hotel (355 Bowery). So, if you’re up for bringing out both the philanthropist and socialite in you, buy tickets at ArtRocks.com.



4th Annual ART ROCKS! Benefit for the Naomi Berrie Diabetes Center

The Bowery Hotel, 2nd Floor

335 Bowery

Thursday, May 12th, 2011

8pm-12am