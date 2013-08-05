Where To Hang With Parisian Hipsters

Paris’ 10th arrondissement, a former working class neighborhood on the Right Bank that borders Le Marais, has quickly blossomed into Paris’ anti-bourgeois and most painfully hip hipster enclave. Once merely a transient stop on the itinerary of those catching a train out of Gare du Nord, the area around the 19th century Canal St-Martin is now a thriving bohemia with a steady stream of newly opened bars, restaurants, galleries, and boutiques.

Just don’t expect the quaint and beautiful streets that Paris is renowned for—the 10th is an edgy, urban incarnation of modern Parisian life. Completely devoid of any tourist attractions, it is the perfect place to go for those looking to have an authentic and local experience.

Paris' 10th Arrondissement, a former working class neighborhood on the Right Bank, has blossomed into Paris' anti-bourgeois and most painfully hip hipster enclave. Our picks for where to hang out like a local. WHERE TO STAY Le Citizen Hotel: This tiny modern hotel is big on personality. The rooms may be quintessentially French-sized but the amenities are first-rate. 96 Quai de Jemmapes; lecitizenhotel.com. Hotel Paradis: This boutique hotel with a distinct Scandinavian vibe is stylish yet classic. The rooms are enviable for anyone wanting their dream pied-à-terre. 41 rue des Petites-Écuries; hotelparadisparis.com. Photo Via @HotelParadis WHERE TO EAT Vivant Table: The walls are still adorned with original Art Nouveau finishes at this tasting menu-only restaurant. They only serve biodynamic wines and the courses are savory and inventive, but also surprisingly filling. 43 rue des Petites Écuries; vivantparis.com. Photo Via @Carmelitac Le Galopin: French Top Chef winner Romain Tischenko's unpretentious, intimate open kitchen set-up has foodies flocking to the 10th from far and wide. Seven blind and varied courses set diners up for a pleasant surprise of whatever was best from the restaurant suppliers that day. 34 rue Sainte-Marthe; le-galopin.fr. Photo Via @HipParis Helmut Newcake: The first gluten-free bakery probably hears its fare share of "Quelle Dommage!" but in reality these pastries are dreamy and nothing in regards to taste is sacrificed. 36 rue Bichat; helmutnewcake.com. Photo Via @HipParis Le Chateaubriand: Basque chef Inaki Aizpitarte's gastronomic empire sits on the border of the 10th and 11th but may as well have its own arrondissement. A forerunner of the neo-foodie French movement, the ever-changing menu will challenge and amaze. Expect anything from French to Asian to South American fare here. 129 Avenue Parmentier; lechateaubriand.net. Photo Via @DanteGuyLouis Le Dauphin: Aizpitarte's other restaurant—part wine bar, part gastro pub—is a great option for those who have trouble landing a table next door at Le Chateaubriand. 131 Avenue Parmentier; restaurantledauphin.net. Photo Via @JenyAdak WHERE TO DRINK Le Comptoir Général: This hybrid African-themed bar, café, bookshop, gallery space, and museum, located in an enormous hidden warehouse, is a wonderfully weird place to plant yourself for the night. The drinks are strong, the music is bumping, and the crowd eclectic. 80 Quai de Jemmapes; lecomptoirgeneral.com. Photo Courtesy of Olivier Culmann—Tendance Floue LInconnu: This packed artsy event space is teeming with interesting creative locals looking to dance in the often starved unpretentious dance club category. A back-to-back line up of DJs keeps the dance floor going and the drinks flowing. 17 rue de Mazagran; inconnu-bar.com. Café A: Walk into the cloistered courtyard of a former convent, lounge on a chaise lounge, and take in the works of art by up and coming Parisian artists. This is al fresco living at its finest. 148 Rue du Faubourg Saint-Martin; +33 9 81 29 83 38.




















