Handmade in Wisconsin: Buy These for Your Man, or Yourself!

With the speed with which fashion and technology move these days, there is something soothing about Kenton Sorenson‘s minimalist, handcrafted leather goods. it’s no wonder that they have been featured everywhere from Cool Hunting to GQ.com.

“My design philosophy is to keep it simple. It’s not easy to make things look easy. Ask any musician. I spend most of my time removing anything that’s not essential to the product,” Sorenson tells us. “When simplicity is combined with an authentic material, it creates a desire in people, especially young people. I think we’re all looking for a simple, yet authentic life, and I think people see some of that reflected in my products.”

Kenton Sorenson leather goods was born, as so many brands are, serendipitously. “I was a barber for thirty-six years until a year ago, when I had to make a choice between my leather business and hairstyling,” Sorenson recalls. “I started making leather bags about twenty years ago as a hobby and I sold them to friends somewhat sporadically. And then about four years ago I started thinking of new designs and made a couple of bags and brought them in to Context Clothing in Madison, Wisconsin. The owners, Ryan and Sam loved them and soon I was making belts and wallets also.”

Perhaps the reason that these these wallets, iPad cases and bags feel authentic is because they are crafted with care and consideration, using honest materials. Slow food for our wardrobes, in a manner of speaking. Each piece is still cut and stitched by hand by Sorenson and his family in Cottage Grove, Wisconsin. “I use only Hermann Oak leather that is tanned in St. Louis, Missouri. They use the old-fashioned slow tanning method that uses plant materials in the process, rather than metals like chromium, which is far more common.”

But that affinity for old-fashioned methods and traditional materials doesn’t mean that Sorenson is opposed to growth, or change. In fact, the latest additions to his line are the “Modern Man” wallets, which he tells us are among the most popular styles that he sells. Furthermore, we might even see some color this fall. “We’re going to introduce some of our products with some color possibly this fall. Mostly accent colors that will be in combination with the natural color.” Let’s keep our fingers crossed for some neon touches, shall we?

Click though to see pieces from the current collection. For more information or to purchase, visit Kenton Sorenson.