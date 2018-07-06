StyleCaster
5 Top-Selling Handbag Trends You’ll Want to Get Your Hands on, ASAP

Top Handbag Trends of 2018
Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment.

If you’re like us, you’re due for a new handbag. It is more than halfway through the year, after all. So, we decided to take a thorough look at what types of handbags are in right now—and which ones you can tuck in the back of your closet until they rotate back to the fashion forefront. 

For starters, retro is no longer a thing of the past. More and more trends have returned in the past couple of years, and to be honest, we’re jumping on the bandwagon faster than you can say “fanny pack.” (As we reported last fall, fanny packs—or “belt bags,” if you want more fashion sex appeal—are back.)

A few of our other current favorite handbag trends include top handle bags, which make for the perfectly chic office bag; box bags, which brings structure to anyone’s bag collection; furry bags, because why the hell not; and, finally, one of our latest must-haves, the circle bag. Each one can be worn from day to night, work to play and everything in between.

You’ll also find that a majority of these handbag trends overlap: Plenty of box and circle bags also feature a killer top handle (who ever needs a shoulder strap again?), and now, many fanny packs are being worn on their own as a clutch or short shoulder bag.

Ahead, we break down these five major handbag trends, what they look like, how to style them and some purses to shop right now. Welcome to handbag heaven.

A version of this article was originally published in February 2018.

STYLECASTER | Top Handbag Trends of 2018 | The Box Bag
The Box Bag

Box bags are a clunkier, edgier alternative to your favorite clutch. Nothing grounds an elegant outfit like a heavy accessory—especially one that comes brightly colored or embellished.

Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Top Handbag Trends of 2018 | Rear Window Mini Overnight Case
The Box Bag

Rear Window mini overnight case, $3,795 at Mark Cross

Photo: Mark Cross.
STYLECASTER | Top Handbag Trends of 2018 | The Top Handle Bag
The Top Handle Bag

Because sometimes crossbody bags disrupt the flow of your carefully curated outfit. And you just want something a little more practical (but equally cute).

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Top Handbag Trends of 2018 | Bamboo Classic Ostrich Top Handle Bag
The Top Handle Bag

Bamboo Classic Ostrich top handle bag, $7,500 at Gucci

Photo: Gucci.
STYLECASTER | Top Handbag Trends of 2018 |
The Fanny Pack/Belt Bag

It's full-on fanny pack revolution season, y'all.

Photo: Getty Images
STYLECASTER | Top Handbag Trends of 2018 | Gucci Print Leather Belt Bag
The Fanny Pack / Belt Bag

Gucci Print leather belt bag, $1,290 at Gucci

Photo: Gucci.
STYLECASTER | Top Handbag Trends of 2018 | The Circle Bag
The Circle Bag

Just as functional as your favorite rectangular bag—but a little softer around the edges.

Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Top Handbag Trends of 2018 | Bree Circle Bag
The Circle Bag

Bree circle bag, $245 at Rebecca Minkoff

Photo: Rebecca Minkoff.
STYLECASTER | Top Handbag Trends of 2018 | The Furry Bag
The Furry Bag

Because nothing says fashion like carrying what looks like a large pillow with you wherever you go. (We kid—sort of. But isn't that furry bag adorable?)

Photo: Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Top Handbag Trends of 2018 | Edie Parker
The Furry Bag

Parker, $798 at Edie Parker

Photo: Edie Parker.
STYLECASTER | Top 5 Current Handbag Trends | Pin It
Pin It!

The Top 5 Handbag Trends of 2018 | @stylecaster

Photo: Getty Images. Design: StyleCaster.

