The 5 Handbag Trends That’ll Be Everywhere in 2017

Lauren Caruso
by
Photo: Courtesy of Aritzia

Think back to late 2013: It was a time when off-the-shoulder everything was still just a glimmer in our collective eye and Mansur Gavriel bucket bags ruled the scene. They weren’t yet ubiquitous, but everyone wanted one—and over the next 12 months, almost any brand that was worth its salt came out with a similar drawstring style.

These days, there isn’t a singular It Bag—Instead, in-demand silhouettes have taken its place, and we couldn’t be happier: The lack of a single must-have accessory—which is usually north of four figures—means anyone can get in on the top trends no matter your budget.

In fact, there are a few handbag trends that bloggers, influencers, and editors alike will keep coming back to this year. And sure, we’d never suggest you should buy something just because a bunch of bloggers wear them, but there’s a reason these handbag silhouettes are all over the place: they’re chic AF. Ahead, see the top five handbag trends for 2017, plus shop each one —no matter your budget.

The Basket Bag
Rachel Comey All Wicker Baan in Honey-Melon, $472; at Need Supply Co.

Photo: Need Supply Co.
The Basket Bag
Zara Raffia Bucket Bag, $59.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara
The Basket Bag
Cult Gaia Lilleth Bag, $198; at Cult Gaia

Photo: Cult Gaia
The Basket Bag
Nanushka Sheila Straw Belt Bag, $352; at Nanushka

Photo: Aritzia
The Basket Bag
Wilfred Ligue Crossbody, $375; at Aritzia

The Metallic Detailed Bag
Lydia Bag in Grey $68; at Need Supply Co.

Photo: Need Supply Co.
The Metallic Detailed Bag
Kozha Numbers The Mini Safe Bag, $295; at Kozha Numbers

Photo: Kozha Numbers
The Metallic Detailed Bag
Chloe Nile Small Leather and Suede Crossbody, $1,375; at Matches Fashion

Photo: Matches Fashion
The Metallic Detailed Bag
Alexander Wang Roxy Chain-Embellished Leatehr Tote, $595; at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Net-a-Porter
The Backpack
Rag & Bone Pilot Leather Flap-Top Backpack, $695; at Neiman Marcus

Photo: Neiman Marcus
The Backpack
H&M Twill Backpack, $29.99; at H&M

Photo: H&M
The Backpack
Cuyana Leather Backpack, $350; at Cuyana

Photo: Cuyana
The Backpack
Building Block Mini Ricksack, $525; at The Dreslyn

Photo: The Dreslyn
The Look-At-Me Crossbody
Cuero & Mor Bucket Bag in Blush, $675; at Cuero & Mor

Photo: Cuero & Mor
The Look-At-Me Crossbody
Mercedes Castillo Crossbody Bag, $995; at Mercedes Castillo

Photo: Mercedes Castillo
The Look-At-Me Crossbody
Mango Leather Bucket Bag, $79.99; at Mango

Photo: Mango
The Look-At-Me Crossbody
Vere Verto Deco in Multi-Color, $340; at Vere Verto

Photo: Vere Verto
The Low-Key Circle Bag
Are Studio Disc Bag, $168; at The Dreslyn

Photo: The Dreslyn
The Low-Key Circle Bag
Le Juney Circle Bag, $135; at The Frankie Shop

Photo: The Frankie Shop
The Low-Key Circle Bag
Vere Verto Rosa Miro Bag, $322; at Garmentory

Photo: Garmentory
The Low-Key Circle Bag
Madewell Marfa Circle Crossbody Bag, $118; at Madewell

Photo: Madewell
5 Handbag Trends That'll Be Everywhere in 2017
