Handbag Shopping Guide – Best Online Picks At Every Price Point

Handbags are a girl’s best friend. We say this without a bit of cheekiness (ok, a hint), but with the advent and proliferation of fast fashion making your heavily rationalized $700 just bought outfit as pass as football-appropriate shoulder pads, the one thing we can count on is a killer handbag.

Whether paired with a basic white tee or a more dressed up tailored sheath, a quality handbag can elevate an outfit from ordinary to eye-catching never mind what quality construction and some key hardware can do for closet longevity. So when we came across this Terry Richardson shot of curvy girl Doutzen Kroes for the June issue of Vogue, we were inspired to find our own summer “bag it” buy. Check out the handy shopping guide (above) for some of our best online picks.

Related: Closet Staples – The Best Basic Tees

