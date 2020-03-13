This New Website Turns Your Fave Song Lyrics Into Hand-Washing Diagrams

Scroll To See More Images

The number of times I’ve been reminded to wash my hands (for 20 seconds!) could easily be turned into a very successful drinking game—but it’s still an important reminder. With fear striking the hearts of most of the world right now, it’s necessary that we take precautions like social distancing and, yes, washing our hands. No one said this one-hundred-times-daily task couldn’t be fun, though. The ‘Wash Your Lyrics’ hand-washing generator has quickly become the most entertaining way to scrub-a-dub-dub. By inputing the name and artist of your favorite—or any, really—song, you are gifted a hand-washing technique poster to spread all over social media. It gives you 20 seconds worth of lyrics to sing along to while soaping up those hands, baby. No excuses now.

This does, of course, pose one problem: What song do you choose? We at StyleCaster recommend sticking to something that’s not only a true pop, but also relevant to the hand-washing theme. “Hands to Myself” by Selena Gomez or “U + Ur Hand” by P!nk are a couple of our favorites, but it’s ultimately up to you. I am personally fond of the use of musical theater songs in this meme-creating generator. Anything can be turned into a performance if you try hard enough, right?

To make your own “Wash Your Lyrics” poster, all you have to do is visit the Wash Your Lyrics generator site and input the information about your favorite hand-washing jam. You have the option to add custom lyrics, as well. So all you budding songwriters out there can gift the world your lyrics and remind fans to wash their hands. The site also offers an “alcohol handrub” technique poster, so you can also inform everyone of the correct way to apply hand sanitizer while singing along to their favorite tune.

However you choose to wash your hands, just make sure you do it—and for 20 seconds. While making memes is one of America’s favorite pastimes, it’s important to remember the seriousness behind the meme. (I never thought I’d say that, but it’s true.) This is a friendly reminder to take care of yourself and others around you, and take everything day-by-day. And unlike Selena Gomez, please keep your hands to yourself.