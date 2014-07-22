Proof That Hand Art Could Be the Next Big Trend

Although Vogue gets a reputation for a being a teeny-tiny bit out of touch, it seems the style bible is onto something with it’s latest trend forecast: That hand art will be the next big trend.

It seems that pop singer Lorde is responsible for the trend, when she rocked black-dipped nails at the Grammys earlier this year. While everyone else was semi-grossed out trying to figure out whether it was intentional or if someone just rushed her manicure, the star clearly knew what she was doing.

Just a few weeks after, designer Thom Browne debuted a similar take on the trend when his models walked the runway this past New York Fashion Week with black-dipped nails decked out in embellished rings. Also at NYFW: Adam Selman‘s models sported painted-on knuckle rings at his fall ’14 presentation.

Many of the hand art that we typically think of is decked out in markings similar to Henna but with this new trend, people are using actual paint—and it’s incredibly colorful in most cases too. British model Jourdan Dunn showed off an Instagram photo of eyes and lips painted on her hands, captioning the snap “Talk to the hands.”

When we took to Instagram to check out whether folks are really paining their hands, we were surprised to find several photos that prove just how versatile the art form can be. There was everything from paintings of Hamsa—the symbolic amulet of protection against the evil eye—to bohemian tribal prints, and even colorful cartoon art. Check out all of the coolest hand art photos we’ve seen so far.

What do you think about hand art? Could this be a real trend or just an Instagram fad?