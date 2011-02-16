Hamptons Shopping, T.B.D.

Most of New York is halfway to the Hamptons if they’re not already there and this summer there are more options than ever in between beaching it and stuffing your face with lobster rolls. Pop-up shops have been well, popping up every stop of the way along the Montauk Highway.

The latest to join the very esteemed likes of Steven Alan, La Perla, Temperley, Screaming Mimi’s, and J.Crew is T.B.D..

Curated by fashion industry newcomers Peter Hananel and Jesse Warren, T.B.D. stocks the essentials for modern, stylish men. The collection reads like a who’s who of lines that you’d want your boyfriend to wear- UNIS, A.P.C. Madras, Super Sunglasses, YMC, and Save Khaki with BBlessing and Rag & Bone coming later in the season.

They also have an impressive literary collection, which was created through a partnership with Williamsburg’s Spoonbill & Sugartown. While not exactly good beach reading, you can stock up on issues of Cabinet, Journal, Tar, Apartamento, Esopus, and Monocle or browse through titles from Taschen and Rizzoli with a bent towards art, design, and of course- surfing.

The interior of the shop is worth a stop by- Hananel and Warren added a casual, beachy feel to the store with salvaged wood from Bushwick and a custom fitting room designed by Brooklyn-based industrial designer Gregory Buntain. Other touches include a ten-foot long farm table, vintage Knoll chairs by Richard Schultz, and old 35mm cameras.

So, if there was any question, shopping in the Hamptons is getting better and better. Decidedly so.

T.B.D. (To Be Determined) 67A Jobs Lane, Southampton, NY 11968