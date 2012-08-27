Hamptons Facing Rosé Shortage

The New York Post is reporting that Hamptons restaurants and wine shops are facing a rosé wine shortage in the days leading up to Labor Day weekend. The select wines in high demand include Whispering Angel, Wölffer Estate and Domaines Ott rosé. Quelle horreur!

Lamplighter Wines & Liquors Co. in Southampton is only allowing four bottles of Whispering Angel per customer in an attempt to ration its supply. Zabi’s Wines and Spirits in Southampton has sold 100 cases of rosé wine this summer and is down to its last three bottles of Wölffer rosé and six bottles of Domaines Ott. Hotspot Banzai Burger in Montauk is down to its last three-liter bottel of Whispering Angel (as of yesterday). Various folks took to Twitter to discuss the shortage, with varying opinions, including using the hashtag #breakingnews to venting that it was a “1% percent problem.”

Interest in rosé wine has been on the rise in the last several years. The New York Times called rosé a “wine of the times,” in 2010.

Our suggestion to Hamptons residents—in times like these why not opt for a bottle of Spanish Cava or a refreshing glass of Sancerre.