Hamptons Dispatch: Celebrating God’s Love We Deliver at Vince Camuto’s

Midsummer Night Drinks to Benefit God’s Love We Deliver has become somewhat of the unofficial kickoff to the Hamptons summer season. The event, now its 13th year, raises money for God’s Love efforts in the New York area providing meals to people with severe illnesses, a service it has been providing for more than 25 years (amazing fact: no one has ever been turned down). Demand for the service has gone up by 60 percent in the last five years according to God’s Love, making fundraisers like Midsummer Night Drinks all the more important. Luckily this year’s event was a record breaker.

The Scene: Hosted by Vince and Louise Camuto, fresh from celebrating their flagship store opening in Manhattan with the likes of Adriana Lima and Tory Burch, the charity event was held in the backyard of the couple’s palatial Water Mill home Villa Maria, a former convent turned Gatbsy-esque private home. Guests mingled on the expansive lawn, walked along Mill Creek, and indulged in Absolut cocktails and food provided by Canard. There was also a smorgasbord of Swedish specialties by Chef Görgen Tidén and coffee from RED THREAD GOOD Coffee, a new sponsor of God’s Love.



The Guest List: Theory President and Founder Andrew Rosen and his wife Jenny Dyer wondered the grounds. Designer Dennis Basso held court. And Architectural Digest editor Margaret Russell was also in attendance. Scott Bruckner, Board Chair of God’s Love, rallied the jovial crowd.

The Venue: The best part of the evening was the backdrop, Villa Maria. Camuto shared of the home: “It was a labor of love. When you’re emotional, it’s wonderful. I thought we had a calling to fix it. It was a landmark. I like old. It sounds crazy, doesn’t it? It took about four years, I’ve spent my life building and branding. I love architecture and I especially love the architecture in Europe and we had fun doing it, modeling it after that. I believe it was a calling.”