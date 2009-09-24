Hamlet: Jude Law to Star

I bet you never thought of Hamlet as a sexpot, did you? Well, ever since the news broke that Jude Law would be playing the Soliloquy King of Shakespearean literature, he perhaps has been looking a little yummier. The production opens October 6 at The Broadhurst Theater, and the production will be shown on Live with Regis & Kelly tomorrow morning.

Before you scoff and write it off as a real tragedy…Jude Law on Broadway? This is actually not his first time; in 1995 he starred in the Tony award-winning interpretation of Jean Cocteau’s Indescretions.

Although my head is saying, no…don’t think he’s hot…don’t buy a ticket…he has four kids now and is losing his hair…why am I Googling the Box Office number? To see Jude, or not to see Jude…ya know.