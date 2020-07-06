These ‘Hamilton’ Lyrics Make the Best Instagram Captions For Every Occasion 

Scroll To See More Images

Lin-Manuel Miranda has been described as a 21st century Shakespeare, so, it should come as a surprise to no one that Hamilton lyrics make excellent Instagram captions. (Because if there’s anything that represents the 21st century, it’s Instagram.) From the motivational words of “My Shot” to the heartbreak of “Satisfied,” the Broadway musical is chock full of lyrics that perfectly capture how you’re feeling for Instagram.

For those who don’t now, Hamilton premiered on Broadway in January 2015. Since then, the show has made millions of dollars at the box office, won Tonys, a Grammy and a Pulitzer Prize and made its original stars—which include Phillipa Soo, Leslie Odom Jr., Renée Elise Goldsberry and Daveed Diggs—household names in Hollywood and beyond. And with the musical’s recent release on Disney+, the show is about to gain a whole new generation of fans obsessed over the Miranda’s lyrics and story.

If you were one of the hundreds of thousands of people who watched the film version of Hamilton on Disney+ on July 4 (we know we were), you likely are just as obsessed with the musical’s lyrics as we are. To aid in that obsession, we’ve rounded up the best lyrics from Hamilton for every occasion so you can take that Hamilton love to the ‘Gram.

When You’re Feeling Yourself

“Only 19, but my mind is older.” (“My Shot”)

“I’m just like my country, I’m young, scrappy, and hungry.” (“My Shot”)

“I’m a diamond in the rough, a shining piece of coal.” (“My Shot”)

“I am not throwing away my shot.” (“My Shot”)

“I’m a trust fund baby, you can trust me.” (“The Schuyler Sisters”)

“Don’t be shocked when your history book mentions me.” (“My Shot”)

“There’s a million things I haven’t done. Just you wait.” (“Alexander Hamilton”)

“History has its eyes on me.” (“History Has Its Eyes on You”)

“All I have’s my honor, a tolerance for pain, a couple college credits, and my top notch brain.” (“Helpless”)

When You’re in Love

“He’s penniless, that doesn’t mean I want him any less.” (“Satisfied”)

“When you said hi, I forgot my dang name.” (“Satisfied”)

“When you smile, you knock me out, I fall apart.” (“Dear Theodosia”)

“You would smile, and that would be enough.” (“That Would Be Enough”)

“You look back at me, and suddenly I’m helpless.” (“Helpless”)

“If it takes fighting a war for us to meet it will have been worth it.” (“Helpless”)

When You’re Heartbroken

“I remember that night, I just might regret that night for the rest of my days.” (“Satisfied”)

“You say the price of my love is not a price you’re willing to pay.” (“You’ll Be Back”)

“You’ll be the one complaining when I am gone.” (“You’ll Be Back”)

“The moments when you’re in so deep, it feels easier to just swim down.” (“It’s Quiet Uptown”)

When You’re Feeling Shady

“Your perfume smells like your daddy’s got money.” (“The Schuyler Sisters”)

“Talk less, smile more.” (“Aaron Burr, Sir”)

“You’re on your own. Awesome! Wow!” (“What Comes Next”)

“When your people say they hate you, don’t come crawling back to me.” (“What Comes Next”)

When You’re Feeling Deep

“If you stand for nothing, what will you fall for?” (“Aaron Burr, Sir”)

“Who lives, who dies, who tells your story?” (“Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story”)

“I pray, that never used to happen before.” (“It’s Quiet Uptown”)

“You want a revolution, I want a revelation.” (“The Schuyler Sisters”)

“I’ve got a lot of brains but no polish.” (“My Shot”)

“There are moments that the words don’t reach.” (“It’s Quiet Uptown”)

“Look at where we are, look at where we started.” (“That Would Be Enough”)