‘Hamilton’ Is Coming to Disney+ & We Know What We’re Rewatching For the Rest of Quarantine

It’s only a matter of time…The release date for Disney Plus’ Hamilton is a couple months away, so put on your Broadway stan hat and be ready to stream. Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creator of the original Broadway production of Hamilton, announced on Tuesday, May 12, that a filmed version of the original Broadway cast will be released on Disney+ on July 3.

“It’s only a matter of time… Our Hamilton film. THIS July 3rd. On Disney+. #Hamilfilm,” he tweeted with a 10-second video of an animated version of the musical’s original Playbill.

Broadway fans may remember that the original release date for the filmed version of Hamilton was October 15, 2021. However, due to the current health crisis, Miranda and Disney+ decided to release the musical a year and a half early, so we have something to watch in quarantine and before Independence Day. #Blessed.

“No other artistic work in the last decade has had the cultural impact of Hamilton—an inspiring and captivating tale told and performed in a powerfully creative way. In light of the extraordinary challenges facing our world, this story about leadership, tenacity, hope, love and the power of people to unite against the forces of adversity is both relevant and impactful,” said Bob Iger, Disney’s executive chairman, said in a press release. “We are thrilled to bring this phenomenon to Disney+ on the eve of Independence Day, and we have the brilliant Lin-Manuel Miranda and the team behind Hamilton to thank for allowing us to do so more than a year before planned.”

The original Broadway production of Hamilton premiered on January 20, 2015. Miranda, who starred in the lead role as Alexander Hamilton, wrote the music, lyrics and book for the musical. At the 2016 Tony Awards, the musical took home 11 awards, including Best Musical and Best Original Score. The musical, which draws from hip hop, R&B, pop, soul and traditional show tunes, retells the story of America’s Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

Hamilton premieres on Disney+ on July 3, 2020.

