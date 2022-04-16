This Sandwich Maker Is Like Your Own Private Chef Whipping Up Breakfast In Minutes

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Sometimes it feels impossible to go downstairs and whip up breakfast in the morning. Whether I’m getting ready to go into the office or just at home recovering from a night out, eating is the first thing I want to do when I wake up, but the last thing I want to put work into. That’s why this breakfast maker that cooks up sandwiches in under five minutes is my latest obsession.

This stackable sandwich maker from Hamilton Beach can be used at any point of the day, whether you’re looking to whip up a delicious bacon, egg and cheese sandwich, or trying to make a mid-day panini.

The thing that usually turns me off from kitchen gadgets is the annoyance of having to clean and store them (yes, I truly am that lazy). But the best part about this sandwich maker is that all of the parts that actually touch the food you’re preparing slide right out and can go into the dishwasher.

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker

Since the sandwich maker is stackable and cooks everything vertically, it only takes up 7.3 x 6.3 x 5.6 inches of space, which makes it perfect for tiny apartments and kitchens. With a 4.4 out of 5-star rating , reviewers say that it truly cut down their breakfast making time in half, or eliminated it all together. Once the ingredients are in, you can set the timer, walk away from it, and wait to hear the beep to pop out your breakfast sandwich and enjoy it on the go.

One shopper wrote that the sandwich maker makes it easy to whip up breakfast for family and friends when he’s entertaining. “I’ve been using this breakfast sandwich maker for over a year, and I really do love it,” he says. “Whenever family or friends visit and happen to spend the night, they all ask me for breakfast sandwiches the next morning because they know how great they are.”

It works so quickly by letting you layer everything directly into the device. First, add your base bread, then load it up with toppings. If you’re making a breakfast sandwich, this is where you’d add your base bread, cheese, and any meat you want to add. Then, the top later has a separated plate that’s perfect for adding an egg to cook while keeping the bread and toppings underneath it dry. Pop the bread topper on top of the egg, and close the whole thing. Set the timer for just four-to-five minutes, and it’ll beep when everything’s ready. From there, slide out the egg separator (it’s non-stick so nothing will get gunky), and voila! You have a perfectly cooked egg sandwich ready to go.

Did I mention it comes in different colors like mint green and baby pink?

Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker

Another five-star reviewer says, “This product is absolutely a joy to own,” adding that it makes him feel like he’s “running my very own short order diner.” Mmmm. Is anyone else hungry?