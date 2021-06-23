StyleCaster
I Won’t Rest Until My Summer Wardrobe Is Overflowing With Halter Tops

Julia Marzovilla
by
Photo: Courtesy of BP; Into The Night; PrettyLittleThing; Adobe. Design: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

Listen–I know I’ve spoken about a lot of trends for summer 2021 recently, but we really need to talk about halter tops. They are everywhere. I can’t scroll through TikTok or Instagram for longer than a few minutes without seeing at least ten different versions. If you’re feeling like the entire Internet is sending you ads for different tops right now, I hear you—and I’ve rounded up a few of the cutest options here.

Halter tops are just the latest in a long line of retro pieces that are coming back into fashion this summer. First, it was flared jeans from the ‘70s. Then it was bucket hats that felt like they were pulled straight from ‘90s sitcom style. Now, early aughts-inspired halter tops in just about every color and pattern have taken hold of fashion at large and I am here for it.

The best part about halter-style tops, to be clear, is that there are tons of different versions to choose from. Ones with cutouts are great for going out at night, while styles with higher necklines can work for everyday attire. Brands like PrettyLittleThing and Beginning Boutique even make options that retail for under $50, so there’s no need to spend a ton of money to master the look. That said, if you are looking to splurge, might I suggest Line & Dot’s pearl-trimmed take? I’ve had my eyes on it for a few days now.

Obsessed? I knew you would be. Read on to see a few of the trendiest halter tops we both need in our closets.

Courtesy of SAFRISIOR.

Deep V Neck Knit Halter Crop

Candy stripes make this knit halter top feel a little sweeter. It comes in a ton of different colorways, but this pink and orange version has to be my favorite.

Deep V Neck Knit Halter Crop $18.99
Buy Now

 

Courtesy of Line & Dot.

Elizabeth Pearl Neck Halter Top

The delicate strands of pearls on this hot pink halter top from Line & Dot make the trendy shape feel instantly elevated. Style it with a pair of white jeans for an easy summer going-out look.

Elizabeth Pearl Neck Halter Top $81
Buy Now
Courtesy of Fashion to Figure.

Coco Crossneck Halter Top

You can’t go wrong with a good black crop top in the summer. This one from Fashion to Figure is so cute and so affordable at only $34.95. The keyhole design is so cute!

Coco Crossneck Halter Top $34.95
Buy Now
Courtesy of PrettyLittleThing.

Floral Print Halterneck Crop Top

Florals for summer? They’re actually groundbreaking when they look this good! Prepare to live in this micro crop top from PrettyLittleThing this summer.

Floral Print Halterneck Crop Top $25
Buy Now
Courtesy of Honganda.

Crisscross Halter Neck Cutout Top

This tricolor halterneck crop top will make your end-of-summer tan look all the more glowy. It comes in a ton of different colors and is priced at under $20, so stock up.

Crisscross Halter Neck Cutout Top $17.99
Buy Now
Courtesy of Into The Night.

Nyx Slinky Halter Top

Just like the product name states, this green silk halter top from Into The Night is undeniably slinky. Style it with a pair of skinny leather trousers and a pair of strappy heels.

Nyx Slinky Halter Top $95
Buy Now
Courtesy of BP.

Print V-Neck Halter Top

For a sweet touch, try this floral halter top from BP. It costs $25 bucks and comes in sizes 1X-4X. If pink isn’t your thing, try the blue version. It’s just as cute and gives off a different vibe.

Print V-Neck Halter Top $25
Buy Now
Courtesy of Beginning Boutique.

Summit Crop Top

Knitwear is one of summer 2021’s biggest trends, so pick up a halter top like this one from Beginning Boutique that looks like you could have made it yourself at home.

Summit Crop Top $44.95
Buy Now
Courtesy of PrettyLittleThing.

Gingham Print Halter Twist Crop Top

The gingham and floral combination on this bright green cropped halterneck top from PrettyLittleThing makes the sexy silhouette feel a little sweeter, don’t you think?

Gingham Print Halter Twist Crop Top $25
Buy Now
Courtesy of Princess Polly.

Loriella Ring Detail Crop Top

It’s no secret that this particular green hue is absolutely blowing up right now, so it’s about time you buy something in this shade. This crop top from Princess Polly is a great option with cutouts galore.

Loriella Ring Detail Crop Top $42
Buy Now

