I Won’t Rest Until My Summer Wardrobe Is Overflowing With Halter Tops

Listen–I know I’ve spoken about a lot of trends for summer 2021 recently, but we really need to talk about halter tops. They are everywhere. I can’t scroll through TikTok or Instagram for longer than a few minutes without seeing at least ten different versions. If you’re feeling like the entire Internet is sending you ads for different tops right now, I hear you—and I’ve rounded up a few of the cutest options here.

Halter tops are just the latest in a long line of retro pieces that are coming back into fashion this summer. First, it was flared jeans from the ‘70s. Then it was bucket hats that felt like they were pulled straight from ‘90s sitcom style. Now, early aughts-inspired halter tops in just about every color and pattern have taken hold of fashion at large and I am here for it.

The best part about halter-style tops, to be clear, is that there are tons of different versions to choose from. Ones with cutouts are great for going out at night, while styles with higher necklines can work for everyday attire. Brands like PrettyLittleThing and Beginning Boutique even make options that retail for under $50, so there’s no need to spend a ton of money to master the look. That said, if you are looking to splurge, might I suggest Line & Dot’s pearl-trimmed take? I’ve had my eyes on it for a few days now.

Obsessed? I knew you would be. Read on to see a few of the trendiest halter tops we both need in our closets.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Deep V Neck Knit Halter Crop

Candy stripes make this knit halter top feel a little sweeter. It comes in a ton of different colorways, but this pink and orange version has to be my favorite.

Elizabeth Pearl Neck Halter Top

The delicate strands of pearls on this hot pink halter top from Line & Dot make the trendy shape feel instantly elevated. Style it with a pair of white jeans for an easy summer going-out look.

Coco Crossneck Halter Top

You can’t go wrong with a good black crop top in the summer. This one from Fashion to Figure is so cute and so affordable at only $34.95. The keyhole design is so cute!