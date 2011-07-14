Halston Loses Weinstein, See a Chanel Couture Gown Get Made

We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Jessica Simpson was gifted an orange Birkin for her 31st birthday from fiance Eric Johnson. Where can I find a Birkin gifter? [Huff Style]

Angelina Jolie shares her experiences on shooting Louis Vuitton campaign in Cambodia, but does not share her experience on collecting children like Beanie Babies. [Vogue UK]

Miranda Kerr named her son after an ex-boyfriend. It’s not what you think! [Fashionologie]

Harvey Weinstein is following in Sarah Jessica Parker’s Manolo-clad footsteps as he too ends his relationship with Halston heritage. [The Cut Blog]

The making of a Chanel Haute Couture dress. Simply amazing. [Telegraph]

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @derekblasberg Happy Bastille Day, France! Wish I were in Paris to see all the shiny helmets and men in uniform. (Which sounds suspiciously like Gay Pride) Both are great excuses to march in French clothing.

RT @fashionfoiegras Huge shopping news: Topshop is opening in Vegas next March!!!! Fashion slot machines?

RT @annadellorusso The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge: I find them beautiful! –http://t.co/yQdjpwr Agreed!

RT @fashionista_com Snooki Dip Dyes Her Hair a la Lauren Conrad: Does this Mean the Trend is Dead?http://t.co/aJgvdzX Was it ever alive?