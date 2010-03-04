Halston Expands to Relaunch Men’s Line!

Halston is about to undergo yet another change in their efforts to revitalize the company. The first change came in 2007, when Hico Consumer Capital and Weinstein Co. bought the company from Jim Ammeen. Ever since, Halston has been making strides in an effort to stabilize and breathe new life into the brand– one order of business was naming Sarah Jessica Parker Chief Creative Officer this year.

Now that women’s is selling and garnering critical accolades, Halston is launching two new mens lines. The mens collections will be divided into a luxury main collection and a lower-priced “Heritage Collection,” utilizing the formula set forth by the women’s collections. However, unlike womens, the mens lines will not be produced in-house. Instead, Neema Clothing will hold the master license. It appears that things really do come full circle– former Halston owner, Jim Ammeen, currently runs Neema Clothing. Ammeen tells WWD, We always planned to have the womens lines up and running before we launched the mens. Now its time to plan for the future of mens.

Tom Wallis, who will serve as president of Halston Men, explains, We took the DNA of Halston to create a collection that has roots in New York fashion, but is relevant for a global luxury consumer. The main line will run from $150, for neckwear, to $2,000, for suits. The Heritage line will top out at $1,100. The next step will be getting the new lines into the right stores. The women’s collections are currently sold at Neiman Marcus, Bloomingdales, and Bergdorf Goodman.

