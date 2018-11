INVESTMENT PIECE: Halston long cowl dress, $3,995, at net-a-porter.com

SWEET JUSTIFICATION: This flowing liquid silver dress epitomizes bohemian glamour. Equally perfect for lounging seductively with a dirty martini and a date, as it is for your fanciest black-tie affair, it’s sure to become a classic fixture in your closet now and for years to come.

COST PER WEAR (if worn five times per year over ten years): $79.90