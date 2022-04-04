Halsey’s Grammys 2022 Look Is Giving Carrie At Big’s Funeral & I’m Deceased

Scroll To See More Images

The last couple of years have been huge for Halsey. They not only gave birth to their son Ender in 2021, but they also launched the now mega-successful makeup line, About-Face. If all of that wasn’t enough, Halsey also came out with their chart-topping album If I Can’t Have Love I Want Power, which was also turned into a film. That very album is the reason they’re attending the 64th Annual Grammy Awards tonight, and Halsey’s 2022 Grammys look did not disappoint.

Halsey graced the red carpet serving serious “And Just Like That” energy. The hat paired with their burgundy and black strapless Pressiat gown was very similar to the tilted style Carrie wore to Big’s funeral. It’s giving serious boss bitch vibes. The look is definitely a cross between Carrie’s funeral look and “Emily In Paris,” which of course, were both created by Darren Starr.

Halsey wore a burgundy matte lip and a sleek black cat eye, likely from their own collection, About-Face. A diamond choker necklace and diamond-drop earrings competed the chic look.

Halsey showed up on the red carpet just three days after having endometriosis surgery, which was reminiscent of their 2017 Grammys experience. On Instagram Halsey wrote, “The last time I attended the Grammys was 2017 and it was 3 days after I had my first Endometriosis surgery. I walked the carpet with my stitches still in 😅 As luck would have it, I’m attending tomorrow for the first time in years and I had surgery again (you guessed it) 3 days ago.” That’s seriously impressive; clearly nothing can stop Halsey. They’re clearly a force to be reckoned with.

If I Can’t Have Love I Want Power is nominated for Best Alternative Music album, which their fans are thrilled about since they were notably left out of the noms last year. If Halsey takes home the trophy tonight, it will be their first Grammy award ever. Good luck to Halsey on both their recovery and nomination tonight!