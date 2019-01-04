Halsey Is Instagram Official with Her New Boyfriend After Her Breakup with G-Eazy

Sorry, Galsey shippers: Halsey has moved on and is Instagram official with Yungblud after her breakup with G-Eazy. The 24-year-old made her rumored relationship official on Wednesday with an Instagram of her and Yungblud, a British rock musician, walking arm-in-arm in Camden, London. “camden: now with a cuter filter 🖤,” Halsey wrote in the caption.

The photo—which shows the “Without Me” singer tucked under Yungblud’s arm—comes less than three months after her breakup with G-Eazy. The couple, who were on and off for a year, dated for nine months before breaking up in July 2018. They reunited a month later only to call it quits for good in October 2018. In December 2017, they released a duet titled “Him & I,” which is believed to be about their relationship. “They just can’t seem to get past their previous issues,” a source told Us Weekly. “[He] was all over other girls publicly at his Halloween party.”

Though their relationship is unconfirmed, Halsey and Yungblud were first seen together in November. And though their cozy Instagram isn’t exact evidence that they’re together, it sure does prove that they’re cute together and fans are shipping them.As for his end, G-Eazy been rumored to be dating production designer Christina Roseann Ray since his breakup with Halsey in October, though Us Weekly notes that he isn’t exclusive with anyone.

As for if there’s bad blood remaining between Halsey and G-Eazy, we’re unsure, but it looks like the couple has definitely moved on, so fans should too.