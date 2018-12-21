Halsey Shut Down Homophobic ‘Voice’ Fans with the Most Savage Tweets

Don’t mess with Halsey. Halsey has never been one to go quietly into the night, and honestly, that’s one of a million reasons why we love her. Tuesday evening was no exception for our favorite outspoken 24-year-old singer-songwriter and self-proclaimed “outsider” who took to Twitter after negative(and homophobic) reactions to her performance on the finale of NBC’s The Voice.

On December 18th, Halsey teamed up with dancer Jade Chynoweth for a radiant and raw rendition of her song “Without Me,” which was hit with some backlash from viewers who didn’t approve of her performance. Some were less than pleased with the singer’s decision to use a woman as her love interest on stage and were critical about her intimate dancing with Chynoweth. Others questioned whether she was actually singing live (but we’ll come back to that).

A strong public supporter of her LGBTQ+ community since the beginning of her breakout career, Halsey, who is also openly bisexual, was quick to defend her performance and immediately took a stand against the haters. “Very proud of the emotional performance i did with @JadeChynoweth on @NBCTheVoice tonight. And also very proud to have pissed off thw homophobic viewers at home who missed the message. Thanks for watching. 🖤🦋” she tweeted.

Could any other two emojis be more powerful than the black heart and blue butterfly combo? We think not. The message was loud and clear—Halsey doesn’t give a flying f—k about what anyone thinks, because she knows she and Chynoweth were completely justified and their message was more than valid. “Represention matters. Thanks @NBCTheVoice for giving a space for this vision to come to life. 🦋 and thank you @JadeChynoweth for being an incredible human who used her body like the ultimate instrument for this collaboration,” she wrote in a second tweet.

This isn’t the first time Halsey has received blowback for her inclusion of the LGBTQ+ community in her songs and performances. In 2015, Halsey was blasted for rereleasing the music video for her single, “Ghost” with a female partner instead of her previous male partner. Then, in spring of 2018 when Halsey and former Fifth Harmony member Lauren Jauregui released their duet “Strangers,” Halsey was criticized because fans didn’t think it was queer enough. Our girl can’t seem to win! But nothing and no one can stop this boundary-breaking badass woman. Halsey fights for what she knows to be true…. love is love is love is love, right? OK, Lin Manuel Miranda was the one technically said it first in his Tony acceptance speech, but just like Halsey, we were all thinking it.

To wrap up her tweets about “The Voice” finale, Halsey addressed the topic of lip syncing. And by “addressed it,” we mean she SHUT. IT. DOWN. “i don’t get why everytime I do TV people say I’m ‘lipsynching’ like it’s 2018 are people even allowed to do that anymore? I’m not even sure these programs would allow a singer to do it if they begged to cause they’d be scared of tech difficulties compromising the show’s integrity,” she tweeted, adding “Like I feel so dumb even having to address this lmao”

Halsey is nothing if not honest and open about nearly every aspect of her life, so we find it hard to believe she would ever rob an audience of her delicious, raspy, live vocals. She also makes a completely valid point about network television not wanting to take on the risk that comes with pre-recorded tracks. In fact, NBC is no stranger to the horror that can occur when an artist lip syncs.

If we can all take part in a quick throwback to the olden days for a moment: It’s 2004. Low-rise jeans are in. Ashlee Simpson is in a red and black plaid cropped sweater. It’s Saturday night. Jude Law (as handsome as ever) introduces Simpson for her second song on Saturday Night Live … but the wrong track begins to play! For those of you who don’t remember this cringe-worthy moment, Simpson’s song “Pieces of Me” began to play—including her pre-recorded vocals—while she looked around confused, expecting to lip sync to a completely different song. Oops!

Needless to say, Halsey was singing live on Tuesday night. In fact, one Twitter fan came to her rescue, saying she knows Halsey doesn’t lip sync because she saw her choke on a bug mid show one time … yuck! Sorry you had to deal with that Halsey. But hey—it’s confirmed: You don’t lip sync.

I think we can all agree, Halsey is a warrior goddess and we are lucky to have her music as well as her perfectly timed tweets to stand up against the haters and pull all of us through to the end of 2018.