Halsey Called Out Fans Who Asked For Selfies With Her at Protests For George Floyd

“That’s not what this is about.” Halsey slammed fans who asked for selfies at George Floyd protests in the past week. Halsey was among hundreds of thousands of people across the world who marched for Floyd, an unarmed black man who was murdered by a white police officer on May 25, over the weekend. After she attended a protest in Los Angeles on Saturday, March 30, Halsey took to her Twitter to address fans who asked for a photo with her as she marched.

“don’t even ask me, I won’t say yes. that’s not what this is about,” she tweeted.

Many of her followers echoed Halsey’s tweet, reminding that a protest is not a time to meet a celebrity. “Please do not go to this protest purely to meet celebrities. This is NOT a meet and greet,” one user wrote. Another added, “Everyone please listen to this!!!!! H is not there to do a meet and greet – she’s there along with everyone else to fight systematic racism.” One more wrote, “If you’re a fan of H & you see her protesting near you, respect her. March with her. Protest with her. Make your voice heard with her. Fight against racism with her. Scream out in anger with her.”

Halsey was one of hundreds of thousands of people across the world, from Los Angeles to New Zealand, who marched in protests in support of Black Lives Matter and against system racism and violence following Floyd’s death. Floyd was murdered in Minneapolis on May 25 by police officer Derek Chauvin who placed his knee on the unarmed man’s neck for nine minutes. Four days after Floyd’s death, Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter. The three police officers who were present and did nothing to prevent Floyd’s death are still under investigation as of May 29. All officers have been fired. “We have to charge these cases very carefully because we have a difficult burden of proof,” Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said at a press conference on May 29.