So, Did Halsey & Evan Peters Break Up? Fans Are Convinced She’s Back With Her Ex

Any Halsey fan knows that our girl is not one to stay tied down if it’s not worth her time. Now after six months of dating, this Halsey and Evan Peters breakup clue has fans convinced that the pair are through. And what’s more: Some think that Halsey might already be back together with her ex, Yungblud. We love this mess.

Fans of the 25-year-old Brooklyn-born star noticed on March 18 that she had quietly deleted photos of Evan, 33, from her Instagram page. The pair, who began dating in late 2019, got together only shortly after Halsey split from her then-boyfriend Yungblud, the 22-year-old singer-songwriter born Dominic Harrison.

Notably, Halsey removed her Jan. 2020 birthday dedication to the American Horror Story actor from her Instagram page. “Happy birthday darling. I can’t imagine a world without you in it,” the “Without Me” singer wrote in the since-deleted post. Fans on Twitter were quick to notice the change, with many weighing in on whether or not this signified a split.

Others are holding onto hope after noting that Halsey’s Valentine’s Day 2020 post is still up on her page. In the Feb. 2020 post, Halsey is pictured sitting on Peters’ shoulders in a Switzerland pool. “Life is going ‘swimmingly.’ Happy Valentine’s Day,” she wrote in her caption at the time. At the time of writing, it also appears the stars are both still following each other on Instagram.

Amidst their breakup rumor, however, fans have started picking up on some not-so-subtle hints that Halsey has already gotten back together with her ex. On Sunday, March 22, the songstress was cooking from home and took to Instagram Stories to share her latest meal. “My first crack at making a Sunday dinner #YorkshireCertified,” Halsey wrote. “Supplies were limited.”

Now, this wouldn’t normally be news—but it is because Yungblud happened to respond to the Instagram story. “Can confirm,” Yungblud wrote in response to the flick, with check-mark and black heart emojis. While it’s totally possible the pair were just dining as friends, fans have taken the Instagram gesture as a confirmation that they’re back together.

Though the Evan Peters lovers are decidedly reeling, many are rejoicing at the idea of a Yungblud and Halsey reunion. As one fan puts it, “Halsey getting back with yungblud is the cultural reset 2020 needs,” and it’s hard to disagree.