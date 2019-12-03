Halsey Just Revealed That She’s Collaborating With BTS’ Suga & The ARMY Is Losing It

The new year can’t come fast enough. On Jan. 17, we’ll finally be able to hear Manic and experience whatever Halsey and BTS’ Suga’s song clue was all in reference to. We don’t know much other than the fact that 25-year-old Halsey took to Twitter on Tuesday, Dec. 3, to reveal the tracklist for her upcoming Manic album—oh, and that her tweet hinted at a forthcoming collaboration with one of the BTS boys. In a video teaser for the record, the ARMY quickly picked up on a cryptic track title that reads, “SUGA’s Interlude,” and many are already freaking out in anticipation.

We had a feeling Halsey would collab with the Bangtan Boys again. Just a few weeks ago, the ARMY was certain that we’d see the Brooklyn star hit the stage with BTS for this year’s upcoming Jingle Ball. With both artists confirmed to perform, it only makes sense that they’d reunite to perform their previous collab, “Boy With Luv,” for New York City audiences. Not to mention, these artists have a longstanding history of supporting each other in interviews and on social media. Most recently, Halsey took to Twitter to protest the Grammys snub of BTS after their 2020 nominees were announced. As far as the ARMY was concerned, their new collab was only moments away. Now it looks like our hunch is all confirmed.

The pop singer’s tracklist was revealed through a video of her writing in a notebook accented by doodles and scribbles, and by track No. 13, we see her adding Suga’s name on the list. The tracklist totals at 16 songs, which will also feature songs like “Graveyard,” “Clementine,” and “Without Me” (already out now)!

As for other collabs, her promotional teaser also reveals appearances by artists like Dominic Fike, and the iconic singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette. But we expect most of the hype to be carried by the ARMY—already, most of the Twitter responses consist of shocked BTS reaction gifs, and honestly, we’re not even mad at it.

Manic will be released on on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.