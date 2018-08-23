StyleCaster
Halsey’s Mind-Blowing (and Bright) Beauty Evolution

Halsey
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic JB Lacroix/WireImage Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for BMI. Design: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.

Halsey has come a long way from a then-unknown indie singer. In the last five or so years, the 23-year-old has become one of the most recognizable pop stars in the music business—and she has both the voice and looks to prove it.

Halsey is a bona fide beauty chameleon, rocking looks from sky-blue wigs to buzzcuts and cool blonde pompadours. She might be a fresh face, but she’s already made her mark in the beauty and music industry. Ahead, check out Halsey’s mind-blowing (and colorful!) beauty evolution, from her changing hairstyles to her ever-evolving makeup.

1 of 22
Halsey, August 2015
August 2015
Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic.
Halsey, October 2015
October 2015
Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for The Elvis Duran Z100 Morning Show.
Halsey, November 2015
November 2015
Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images.
Halsey, March 2016
March 2016
Photo: Rindoff/Le Segretain/Getty Images.
Halsey, April 2016
April 2016
Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage.
Halsey, May 2016
May 2016
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic.
Halsey, June 2016
June 2016
Photo: JB Lacroix/WireImage.
Halsey, August 2016
August 2016
Photo: Allen Berezovsky/WireImage.
Halsey, October 2016
October 2016
Photo: Monica Schipper/WireImage.
Halsey, November 2016
November 2016
Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage.
Halsey, February 2017
February 2017
Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NARAS.
Halsey, March 2017
March 2017
Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic.
Halsey, May 2017
May 2017
Photo: Gary Gershoff/WireImage.
Halsey, June 2017
June 2017
Photo: Mark Sagliocco/FilmMagic.
Halsey, May 2017
May 2017
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for BMI.
Halsey, December 2017
December 2017
Photo: Amanda Edwards/WireImage.
Halsey, March 2018
March 2018
Photo: J. Merritt/Getty Images.
Halsey
March 2018
Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic.
Halsey, May 2018
May 2018
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.
Halsey, June 2018
June 2018
Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images.
Halsey, June 2018
June 2018
Photo: MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images.
Halsey, July 2018
July 2018
Photo: Mindy Small/FilmMagic.

