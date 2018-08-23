Halsey’s Mind-Blowing (and Bright) Beauty Evolution

Halsey has come a long way from a then-unknown indie singer. In the last five or so years, the 23-year-old has become one of the most recognizable pop stars in the music business—and she has both the voice and looks to prove it.

Halsey is a bona fide beauty chameleon, rocking looks from sky-blue wigs to buzzcuts and cool blonde pompadours. She might be a fresh face, but she’s already made her mark in the beauty and music industry. Ahead, check out Halsey’s mind-blowing (and colorful!) beauty evolution, from her changing hairstyles to her ever-evolving makeup.