Who Is Halsey’s Baby’s Father? Everything to Know About Her Secret Boyfriend

As soon as news broke that she’s expecting, Halsey’s fans wanted to know everything they could about Halsey’s baby father Alex Aydin. The “Without Me” singer is expecting her first child with him, so let’s get into what we know about this mystery man.

For starters, fans learned about Aydin for the first time through Halsey’s pregnancy announcement post. The “Manic” singer, 26, took to Instagram on January 27, 2020 to reveal that she’s expecting her first child. The post included a carousel of photos showing off her growing baby bump and a caption that read, “surprise! 🍼🌈👼🏻.” Halsey also tagged her photographer and, of course, her baby’s father in the post. Aydin commented, “Heart so full, I love you, sweetness.” For many fans, this was the first time they’d heard of Aydin. But the surprises don’t end there.

On Twitter, Halsey also announced that this child is her “rainbow” baby, otherwise known as a child conceived after a miscarriage or infant loss. The singer’s pregnancy comes five years after she suffered a miscarriage on stage, due to her battle with endometriosis. “I was on tour, and I found out I was pregnant,” Halsey said on an episode of The Doctors in 2018. “And before I could really figure out what that meant to me and what that meant for my future, for my career, for my life, for my relationship, the next thing I knew I was on stage miscarrying in the middle of my concert.”

“And the sensation of looking a couple hundred teenagers in the face while you’re bleeding through your clothes and still having to do the show, and realizing in that moment that I never want to make that choice ever again of doing what I love or not being able to because of this disease,” she continued, referring to her endometriosis diagnosis.

Fans are happy to know now that Halsey is expecting her rainbow baby—and she’s not expecting on her own. For everything we know about Halsey’s baby’s father, Alev Aydin, just keep on reading.

Who is Alev Aydin, Halsey’s boyfriend?

Aydin is a screenwriter, producer, director, and actor. He’s best known for producing 2013’s Lonely Boy and 2015’s Felly. More recently, he also wrote and produced the Small Shots series and HipMen: Los Angeles in 2017. Aydin also has a few acting credits under his belt, including his role in his own production Lonely Boy along with appearances in shows like General Hospital. Judging from his social media accounts (which you can find below), he also splits his time between New York City and Los Angeles.

What is Alev Aydin’s Instagram?

When Halsey shared her pregnancy announcement post on Instagram, she also tagged the dad-to-be—and fans have been searching his profile for clues and details since. His handle is @zoneaydin.

While he’s kept his relationship with Halsey pretty much underwraps on his social media, eagle-eyed fans were able to find a few posts that prove that Aydin and Halsey have known each other for awhile. In a throwback photo shared in March 2019, Aydin thanked the singer for a basketball game date.

“Back when I did a very cool thing I’ll prob never get to do again,” he captioned the snap of him and Halsey at a Lakers game. “Massive thanks @iamhalsey for the courtside experience. Only ones not on our phones, actually watching the game. 🙏🏻.”

When did Alev Aydin and Halsey start dating?

Let’s just say that fans were surprised when Halsey announced that she’s expecting a child with Aydin, because the pair kept their relationship a secret until now. According to Us Weekly, though, the pair were spotted out together shopping for art supplies at Blick in Los Angeles in October 2020–so it’s fair to assume that they’ve been together for at least three months.