These $24 Fluffy Slippers Are The Only Things Gracing My Feet For The Rest Of 2020

It’s officially slippers szn—are you prepared? Your tile and wood floors are about to be ice-cold, and thin socks just aren’t going to cut it while you’re roaming around the house. If you’ve been trying to decide whether it’s worth it to lean into the fluffy cross-band slipper trend, allow me to introduce you to these HALLUCI Cross Band Slippers, which are both adorable and affordable.

In my humble, slipper-loving opinion, these HALLUCI slippers tick all the right boxes: They’re Instagram-ready, they’re made out of plush fleece and they come in a variety of colors to match any and all aesthetics. 2020 has been all about getting cozy, so you might as well end this stressful year with your feet wrapped in a pair of fluffy slippers. If you’re someone who works from home (as so many of us do these days) you can even wear them all damn day. I certainly do!

Don’t just take my word for it, though. These slippers have almost 15,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4-star overall rating. The shoppers have spoken and they’ve given a thumbs-up to these indoor slides.

“Have you ever wondered what walking on clouds feels like?” Reviewer Zumbatini writes. “Well, you should get these sandals! They are gorgeous and so fluffy! I got them just for fun, and love walking around at home with them because they make me feel so fancy as I go make my coffee in my pajamas!”

I’m all about feeling like a glamorous Hollywood starlet meets fluffy teddy bear in my own home, so I will for sure be rocking these slippers until it’s too warm to do so (and even then, I’ll probs still try it). Now, I just need a matching robe and I’ll never put on a real outfit again.

With that, read on to snag a pair below, and shop even more colors for just $24 on Amazon now.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Classic Beige

Usually, fluffy slippers like these have plush or fabric bottoms and tend to wear out fast, but these slippers are soft and sturdy, ensuring they last more than just one season. “These slippers feel like a hug on my feet,” Reviewer Cyndi writes. “They have a hard bottom so you can wear them out. The top part is so incredibly soft!!! I love these!”

Luxe Burgundy

“I. Love. These. Slippers,” Reviewer Beckybrowneyes85 writes. “One of my favorite and best purchases from Amazon. I practically live in these things.” She also points out that they make a great gift, just in time for the holidays: “My nieces loved them so much I ended up getting them each a pair for Christmas. You will not be disappointed if you purchase. Cute, comfortable, versatile.”

Soft Gray

Want even more color options? The slippers come in beige, camel, burgundy, pink, gray, brown and a beige/pink combo, so you’ve got plenty to choose from. Some reviewers suggest going a size up when you order, as they tend to run a little small, but they do stretch as you wear them in. Basically, what I’m trying to say is that you really can’t go wrong.