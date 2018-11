Tired of carving the same old toothy grin on your pumpkin year after year? So are we — which is why we did a little snooping and found a way to give your Halloween decorations a couture twist. These amazing pumpkins sport lace, Louboutin-esque studs and some very high-fashion logos, with their carvers drawing inspiration from Alexander McQueen and Louis Vuitton.

Click through for a little not-so-spooky Halloween inspiration. Which trendy pumpkin is your favorite of the bunch?