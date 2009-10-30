Halloween: When It Is Okay to Dress Up Your Dog

Is Halloween a great excuse to dress up your dog, or what? We’re serious. It is one day when our love for our pets can go a little overboard and no one is judging. In this case, and most cases when dog outfitting is the question, simplicity is key. After all, your dog is your best friend and given the chance, would he dress you up in a mess of acrylic or spandex? This is the time to put that preppy dog sweater you purchased on a whim to use.

Warning: dying your pet’s hair for purpose of turning them into a pumpkin or cotton candy is a big no-no, it would be wise to nix this idea before even fully considering it.

Any costume with a headpiece is going to be difficult, as your dog will use every last bit of strength to try to take it off. Don’t waste money on something extravagant that your dog will hate. Take a cue from the animal kingdom and dress your dog up as a cat, a lobster, or a lion. If you are on a tight budget this year, check out Target for costumes starting as low as $4.99 and ranging from a furry little prisoner to a scary vampire.

Check around town for local events. Pet stores and charity organizations hold dog costume contests every year. Your creativity could land Fido some mean treats or gift certificates to pet stores. And since these events usually take place in a park, it’s a great excuse to get out for some fresh air and a walk. Don’t worry, dogs can’t tell if they’ve lost in the costume contest, they just know when they’ve won your affection. Happy Halloween!