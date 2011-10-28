Halloween Throwdown: Miranda Kerr, Heidi Klum & Marc Jacobs

The fashion world is taking the Halloween party scene by storm. Miranda Kerr, Heidi Klum and Marc Jacobs are all hosting spooky ftes on Monday night, raising the pressing question: who will attract the largest A-list crowd?

Klum throws her famed Manhattan Halloween party every year, always opting for over-the top-costumes that add a twist to the traditoonal step-and-repeat. But this year, Miranda Kerr (who was handed her wings by Klum when she stepped down from her Victoria’s Secret top model post last year) will be throwing a soire at Catch Roof in NYC’s Meatpacking District the same night. Bit of a faux pas, no?

Dani Stahl, Nylon’s style editor-at-large, weighed in on the model showdown, telling Page Six, “Not since rival supermodels Zoolander and Hansel squared off in Zoolander has there been such an epic supermodel battle. Models are always in competitive mode to get the job and be No.1.”

Not to be outdone, famed designer Marc Jacobs will throw his Halloween costume ball in Provincetown, Massachusetts Monday night. The event is being organized by Chelsea Clinton‘s wedding planner, Bryan Rafanelli. Jacobs is a strong contender for best Halloween party of the year, and considering he’s been snooping around Patricia Field‘s store this week in search of sequined bras, we are thoroughly excited to see what sort of costume he puts together.

So now we leave it up to you. Who do you think will win this fashion Halloween throwdown? Weigh in by voting in the poll below.