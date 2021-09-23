I’m Sending These Halloween Rice Crispie Treats To Everyone I Know

Scroll To See More Images

Even though I’m big on Halloween and spooky season in general, I admit that I’m not much of a candy person. I’m all about a good trick-or-treating sesh, but I’d rather a real Halloween dessert over chocolate bars, gummies and other spooky snacks. That’s probably why I tend to go so hard with the baking in October; I love whipping up fun recipes for my friends and family from candy corn cookies to chocolate-covered strawberries decorated as tiny, tasty mummies.

The only downside to my Halloween baking tendencies? My local friends get to reap the benefits, but my far-away family can’t delight in my homemade spooky delicacies. Because of this, I’ve taken to researching the best mail-order Halloween treats—and the Creative Crispies Co. has been my saving grace.

Available on QVC, they offer all different kinds of rice crispie treats in six-piece and 12-piece packages, designed to arrive ready-to-devour at the door of whoever you send them to. When a friend lives far away, mailing beats baking every time! And these totally have that homemade flair—although Creative Crispies Co. has their recipe perfected, so it’s safe to say they taste better than the ones I make at home.

Choose from orange jack-o-lantern-inspired crispie treats, classic ghosts, candy corns, witches and even round treats with little “Happy Halloween” decorations. Six-packs start at $41.38, but on QVC, you also have the option to do three separate payments of $13.79 to space it out.

Maybe this is a “me thing,” but I’m newly obsessed with the Mister Krisp Instagram account, who makes everything from White Claw cans to charcuterie spreads entirely out of rice crispie treats. The talent is off the charts! Not to mention, probably the reason why I’m so damn excited to mail these Halloween treats to everyone I know. Maybe once my friends eat some, they’ll be down to humor me when I DM them rice crispie content in the future. It’s only polite!

Below, check out a few of the Creative Crispies Co. options available now to send to friends anywhere. Or, feel free to order them to your own door and pretend you made ’em yourself. They come individually wrapped, so you can totally splurge on the 12-pack and hand them out one by one if you want! They’re good for 14 days after you receive them, or can be frozen up to three months if you want to feel spooky season vibes in 2022.

Personally, I’m having a hard time deciding between the pumpkins and the ghosts. Looks like I’ll be ordering both.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

6pc Pumpkin Face Treats

A Halloween staple, these jack-o-lantern crispies are definitely my favorites.

6pc Ghost Treats

If you’re into the classic crispies look, these white ghost treats are for you. I love the spooky little eyes!

6pc Halloween Pumpkin Gift Set

Can’t decide between pumpkins and ghosts? Throw in candy corn and get this assorted set!

6pc Happy Halloween Treats

If shapes aren’t your thing, these classic round Happy Halloween treats will be right up your alley.

6pc Halloween Assortment

Can’t choose? This spooky-sweet assortment has a little bit of everything, including some fun green witches.