StyleCaster
Share

20 Legitimately Good Halloween Recipes Worth Making This Month

What's hot
StyleCaster

20 Legitimately Good Halloween Recipes Worth Making This Month

Kristen Bousquet
by
20 Legitimately Good Halloween Recipes Worth Making This Month
20 Start slideshow
Photo: Foodie Crush

Cooking the same meals gets old, fast—which is why we like to use every holiday as an excuse to try something new and fun. There are tons of creative Halloween recipes that put a spooky twist on old favorites like popcorn and cupcakes, meaning there’s absolutely no reason not to put a festive spin on the stuff you’re probably making anyway.

MORE: 7 DIY Halloween Beauty Tips From Our Favorite Makeup Artists

Love cooking breakfast on Sunday morning? This month, try switching it up with Halloween pancakes. Having friends over to watch the game? A pumpkin-shaped cheese ball it is. Swipe through the slideshow to find some of the most creative Halloween recipes around.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 20
STYLECASTER | Halloween Recipes | Salted Chocolate Peanut Butter Rice Krispie Treats

Salted Chocolate Peanut Butter Rice Krispie Treats

Photo: FoodieCrush
STYLECASTER | Halloween Recipes | Peanut Butter Monster Munch Halloween Party Mix

Peanut Butter Monster Munch Halloween Party Mix

Photo: Wholefully
STYLECASTER | Halloween Recipes | Mini Chocolate Bat Bites

Mini Chocolate Bat Bites

Photo: Chelsea's Messy Apron
STYLECASTER | Halloween Recipes | Ghostly Peeps Fun Brownie S'mores and Peeps Hot Chocolate

Ghostly Peeps Fun Brownie S'mores and Peeps Hot Chocolate

Photo: Home is Where the Boat Is
STYLECASTER | Halloween Recipes | Halloween Muddy Buddies

Halloween Muddy Buddies

Photo: A Pumpkin and a Princess
STYLECASTER | Halloween Recipes | Halloween Pancakes

Halloween Pancakes

Photo: Girl Versus Dough
STYLECASTER | Halloween Recipes | All Natural Zombie Brain Cupcakes

All Natural Zombie Brain Cupcakes

Photo: Brendid
STYLECASTER | Halloween Recipes | Chocolate Bat Rice Krispie Treats

Chocolate Bat Rice Krispie Treats

Photo: Enlightened
STYLECASTER | Halloween Recipes | Chicken Boo-dle Soup

Chicken Boo-dle Soup

Photo: Morgan Manages Mommyhood
STYLECASTER | Halloween Recipes | Shredded Chicken Rice Stuffed Peppers Halloween Style

Shredded Chicken Rice Stuffed Peppers Halloween Style

Photo: Everyday Jenny
STYLECASTER | Halloween Recipes | Halloween Roasted Vegetables

Halloween Roasted Vegetables

Photo: Live Eat Learn
STYLECASTER | Halloween Recipes | Jack-O-Lantern Pumpkin Hand Pies

Jack-O-Lantern Pumpkin Hand Pies

Photo: Acorns Custard
STYLECASTER | Halloween Recipes | Chocolate Ice Cream Graveyard

Chocolate Ice Cream Graveyard

Photo: Enlightened
STYLECASTER | Halloween Recipes | Bloody Good Cheesecake

Bloody Good Cheesecake

Photo: Sugar Dish Me
STYLECASTER | Halloween Recipes | Bloody White Chocolate Apples

Bloody White Chocolate Apples

Photo: Wonky Wonderful
STYLECASTER | Halloween Recipes | Ghostly Vanilla Milkshake

Ghostly Vanilla Milkshake

Photo: Enlightened
STYLECASTER | Halloween Recipes | Pizza Skulls

Pizza Skulls

Photo: Plain Chicken
STYLECASTER | Halloween Recipes | Pumpkin Shaped Cheese Ball

Pumpkin Shaped Cheese Ball

Photo: The Country Cook
STYLECASTER | Halloween Recipes | Boo-nilla Ghost Milkshakes

Boo-nilla Ghost Milkshakes

Photo: Lilluna
STYLECASTER | Halloween Recipes | Cheesy Halloween Breadstick Bones Recipe

Cheesy Halloween Breadstick Bones Recipe

Photo: Just a Taste

Next slideshow starts in 10s

ASOS Makeup Finally Launches Stateside

ASOS Makeup Finally Launches Stateside
  • STYLECASTER | Halloween Recipes | Salted Chocolate Peanut Butter Rice Krispie Treats
  • STYLECASTER | Halloween Recipes | Peanut Butter Monster Munch Halloween Party Mix
  • STYLECASTER | Halloween Recipes | Mini Chocolate Bat Bites
  • STYLECASTER | Halloween Recipes | Ghostly Peeps Fun Brownie S'mores and Peeps Hot Chocolate
  • STYLECASTER | Halloween Recipes | Halloween Muddy Buddies
  • STYLECASTER | Halloween Recipes | Halloween Pancakes
  • STYLECASTER | Halloween Recipes | All Natural Zombie Brain Cupcakes
  • STYLECASTER | Halloween Recipes | Chocolate Bat Rice Krispie Treats
  • STYLECASTER | Halloween Recipes | Chicken Boo-dle Soup
  • STYLECASTER | Halloween Recipes | Shredded Chicken Rice Stuffed Peppers Halloween Style
  • STYLECASTER | Halloween Recipes | Halloween Roasted Vegetables
  • STYLECASTER | Halloween Recipes | Jack-O-Lantern Pumpkin Hand Pies
  • STYLECASTER | Halloween Recipes | Chocolate Ice Cream Graveyard
  • STYLECASTER | Halloween Recipes | Bloody Good Cheesecake
  • STYLECASTER | Halloween Recipes | Bloody White Chocolate Apples
  • STYLECASTER | Halloween Recipes | Ghostly Vanilla Milkshake
  • STYLECASTER | Halloween Recipes | Pizza Skulls
  • STYLECASTER | Halloween Recipes | Pumpkin Shaped Cheese Ball
  • STYLECASTER | Halloween Recipes | Boo-nilla Ghost Milkshakes
  • STYLECASTER | Halloween Recipes | Cheesy Halloween Breadstick Bones Recipe
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share