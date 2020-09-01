Halloween Party Ideas To Help You Celebrate Safely This October

Halloween is usually one of my favorite nights of the year to socialize, but given the current pandemic, doing so seems a little, uh, spooky. And by spooky, I mean risky and potentially V dangerous! That said, if you are planning to have a small celebration—either IRL with just a few family members and friends or online via Zoom—these Halloween party ideas will help ensure you have a fun and safe night.

If you’re celebrating at home with your family, make the most of the fact that you’ve been quarantined together and do whatever you want on October 31. That said, if you’re inviting a few friends, talk in advance about what the group is comfortable with. Maybe everyone can get tested and quarantine prior to the party; maybe everyone commits to keeping masks on and staying six feet apart. Make sure your guests are comfortable, and if you can’t make a real-life party work, opt for a Zoom celebration instead. Hey, at least that way you can enjoy all the drinks and candy you want from the comfort of your own home!

That said, there are still tons of ways to make a Halloween party feel fun—without putting yourself or others at risks. Rule number one, wear a damn mask. From there, create your dream pandemic party, with socially-distanced dancing, mask DIY stations, a cauldron of beverages, yummy snacks, festive decor and more. Read on for our top tips and see if you can pull together a party so good, you forget for just one night how weird 2020 really is.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Socially-Distanced Freeze Dance

You might be used to dancing the night away with your friends on Halloween, but consider a game of socially-distanced freeze dance this year instead. All participants must be six feet apart on your makeshift dance floor as your nominated DJ plays a fire Halloween playlist. Think “Monster Mash” and more, or go for music you actually like, AKA tons of K-Pop.

The DJ can stop the music whenever he or she pleases, and whoever doesn’t immediately freeze is out. Let the final two contestants dance it out in a freestyle battle for first place! If your wifi is good enough, you can totally try this over Zoom, or just skip the game aspect and just have a virtual dance party.

2. Spook-cuterie Boards

When throwing a party, it can be easy to just put out grazing stations with chips, candy and the like. That said, you don’t want your guests reaching into the same bowls all night and cross-contaminating with their germs. If you’re only entertaining a few people, whip up some individual charcuterie boards with fun Halloween picks—spook-cuterie boards, if you will!

Include an array of cheeses, meats and crackers or go full-on Halloween with candy charcuterie. Gummy worms, chocolate bars and lollipops will make for an unexpected charcuterie spread your guests are sure to love. These Juvale Slate Cheese Boards come in a set of six for just under $30, and they come with chalk so you can write each guest’s name, so no one gets confused.

3. Mask-Making Station

Of course, your guests should already be wearing masks, but a DIY station is a fun activity you can all work on together! Get some simple black face masks, fabric paints or markers, or whatever craft supplies you like.

Create individual DIY kits for each guest, and have a space at your party where they can take a seat and get creative! Not only is it fun to see what everyone makes, but they also get to leave with their new mask as a fun party favor. If your friends already have a mask they want to decorate, make it BYOM—Bring Your Own Mask!

4. Festive Decor

Obviously, you still want to go all out on your decor, even if this year’s festivities feel a little different. Deck out your home with faux spider webs, orange fairy lights, and at least one skeleton, for good measure.

This gang of Light-Up Inflatable Pumpkins stretches eight feet long, so it’s a super cute option to stick on your front yard or against a photo wall for that extra-special spooky touch.

5. Cocktail Cauldron

Party-throwers often opt for a festive punch when entertaining, but to ensure no cross-contamination when it comes to ladling out a beverage, buy a large cauldron and fill it with canned drink options instead.

I dare you to find a more festive cooler than this inflatable one buy Grasslands Road! Fill it with beers, spiked seltzers, canned wines—you name it! Let your guests grab what they want and not have to worry about sharing.

6. Zoom Costume Contest

If you’re celebrating IRL, a costume contest is a must, but you can totally do the same over Zoom! Tell your friends in advance so they can prep for the category of their choice. Who will win Best Use Of Face Mask In A Costume? Best Socially-Distanced Group Costume? Best Basic Girl In A Pandemic Costume (tie-dye sweatsuit is a must!)?

Timely categories will definitely make this costume contest even more fun. If you need some ideas on what to wear yourself, we have a whole list of 2020’s most popular Halloween costumes, as well as a roundup of costumes that incorporate face masks.

7. Ghoulish Gift Bags

Rather than give your guests party favors as they leave, fill up a cute goodie bag with tricks and treats that they can use as soon as they arrive! You have to include candy (duh!) but consider mini hand sanitizers and wet wipes as well.

I highly recommend Bath & Body Works’ many autumnal hand sanitizer options. The Marshmallow Pumpkin Latte scent is my personal favorite, and a pack of five costs just $8! Throw one in with some candy, wet wipes and whatever else you want to ensure your guests can party safely.