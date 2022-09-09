Target Is Selling the Cutest Halloween Mugs for Just $5 & We’re Collecting Them All

Scroll To See More Images

I’m not quite sure how it happened, but suddenly I’m obsessed with Halloween decor. It’s only Sept. 9 and my entire apartment is already decorated to the nines. But the downfall of setting up my Halloween decorations so early is that I’m still checking out all the deals that are becoming available and noticing the holes I have around the house. And once I saw these Halloween mug deals at Target, I started rethinking my whole kitchen set up. There aren’t many times I wish I lived in an apartment that’s larger than a studio, but the holidays are definitely one of those times when I imagine what I could do with the space of an entire home. Or, you know, at least more than one room in total.

These are seriously so cute and come in all kinds of Halloween characters like mummies, ghosts, skeletons and more. Target has tons of other Halloween decorations starting at $5 as well. They’re perfectly sized for those in-between spaces on your shelves, cabinet displays and end tables. Check out the entire collection of Halloween decor that’s available to ship now, and in the meantime see our picks for the best and cutest Halloween mugs that you can pick up for less than the cost of your pumpkin cold brew.

Ghost Mug

No matter what your Halloween color palette is, this all white and black ghost mug will fit right in with your style.

Hey Boo Mug

I kind of feel like this mug is cute enough to use all year long? I mean, I’m a mismatched mug girl for life; I love having a cluster of different and unique mugs for use 365 days a year.

Mummy Mug

The shape of this mug plus the spooky orange eyes? So cute, and just like the others it’s only $5.

Cauldron Mug

Witches need their witches brew after all. Whether that’s a pumpkin spice latte, cold brew or warm cider, you can refuel as needed with this spooky cauldron.

Pumpkin Mug

Spooky and cute at the same time? Sign me up. The festive orange color will make you feel like fall has finally arrived.

Witch Mug

You can be 100% that witch with this mug. Pour in your favorite brew and let it bubble.

Skull Mug

What’s Halloween without a few creepy skulls lying around? Sure this one is smiling, but it’ll still put you in the Halloween spirit.