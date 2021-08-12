Halloween Instagram Captions That Won’t Get You Boo’d

Consider this your official reminder that Halloween is on its way—and it’s coming up fast. Like, it’ll be here before you know it and I don’t want you to get stuck without a great Halloween-themed Instagram caption on the big night. If you’re lacking in the inspiration department and keep thinking of the same one-liner over and over, I’ve got you. Below, I’ve rounded up a bunch of my favorite Instagram captions that work no matter the costume.

Halloween captions are super easy to come up with—take it from someone who loves Halloween more than any other holiday! Basically, any phrase or song lyric can work for your scary season photo dumps, so long as at least one of the words rhymes with “boo.” Or, when in doubt, swap “girls” for “ghouls” or “witches” and you’ll be good to go. See? It’s simple! Throw in a “trick or treat” reference and you’ve nailed it.

Plus, you probably want to have a bunch of captions in your arsenal (or stored on your Notes app) to use in case you end up dressing up in more than one costume this year. They don’t call it “Halloweekend” for nothing, people! Plus, you definitely can’t use the same caption two days in a row. That’s basically one of the cardinal rules of the ‘Gram! And yes, you could just do a costume-specific caption for your photo, but I think that it’s always nice to have a few evergreen options up your sleeve—a ghoul’s gotta have options!

Instead of spending hours scrolling through TikTok or Instagram to find a caption that works, peruse this here list instead. Whether you’re posting a sexy solo pic, showing off a killer group costume with your besties or posting an adorable couples photo, this list probably includes the perfect caption.

Solo Pics:

Imagine not having a costume….now that’s SCARY.

I’m just in a silly spooky mood.

First they’re spooky, then they’re sweet.

Spooky SZN.

Careful, I bite.

Can’t trick this treat.

I look pretty good for a dead b*tch.

She belongs to the treats.

She’s ALIVE!

The ghost with the most.

Check your throwback pics cuz I’ve BEEN that witch.

BYOB: bring your own broom.

If you’ve got it, haunt it.

I heard something about treats, so here I am.

I’m a haunt mess.

I’m too cute to ghost.

Tricks are for kids (but treats are for me).

With Your Besties:

Rollin’ with the boo crew.

Girls bite back.

Now entering Halloweentown Population: Us.

What’s the move, witches?

Shawty a little batty.

#SquadGhouls.

She my little BOO thang.

Bow down, witches.

No tricks just treats.

Wanted treats, got snacks instead.

Ghouls just wanna have fun.

Ghouls night out.

That’s my best friend, she a real bad witch.

What’s the move, witches?

Get in loser, we’re going haunting.

With Your Partner:

Didn’t get ghosted this year!

All boo’d up.

Tricked them into dating me, treating them just fine.

Me and my BOO thang.

Till death do us part.

The only treat I need tonight.

I put a spell on you and now you’re mine.