12 Halloween Ideas For Couples—That Don’t Suck

So, you and your guy aren’t that into Halloween, but if you’re going to be forced to dress up, you want to do something original, relevant, and decidedly not hokey. Take a look below for 12 Halloween ideas for couples that honestly don’t suck—and that can be put together fairly quickly.

The “Blurred Lines” chick and Robin Thicke

She: A nude body stocking, white sneakers; red lipstick; long brown wig.

He: Black pants, white shirt, black blazer; aviators, a generally smug demeanor.

Nick Dunne and the “Missing” poster of Amy from “Gone Girl”

She: A blonde wig, a cool smile, a DIY frame with black text.

He: A rumpled shirt and jacket, a beauty mark on his right cheek, shifty eyes, a “find Amy Dunne” pin

Hedwig and Yitzhak from “Hedwig and the Angry Inch”

She: Leather jacket, hoodie, oversized vest, black jeans; fingerless gloves; chain hanging from jeans, sideburns, thick eyebrows, a prosthetic penis (optional)

He: Gaudy denim jacket and denim skirt (feel free to DIY it with Sharpies—see a better view here and here); gold platform boots; ripped fishnets; big blonde wig; enough blue eyeshadow and glitter to last a lifetime, a mic, a German accent, plenty of latent anger, a homemade copy of a Tommy Gnosis CD.

Pregnant Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

She: long flowing blonde wig, a skin-tight long dress, a baby bump, an obnoxiously happy glow.

He: A dapper suit, one hand permanently in his pocket, smarmy-cute expression.

Beyoncé and Jay Z at the Versace mansion on New Year’s Eve

She: Some vintage Versace, of course (Okay fine, a black and gold print kimono and hot pants will do), a big statement necklace, fuschia lipstick, beachy hair.

He: A royal blue blazer, a bow-tie, a gold necklace, white shirt, navy pants.

Optional: A cute toddler you tote around all around

Photo: I Am Beyonce/Tumblr

Carrie Mathison and Saul Berenson from “Homeland”

She: A bootcut pants suit (preferably Theory) a silky button down, a messenger bag, an FBI ID, map of the Middle East, a bottle of pills, mascara-streaked tears optional.

He: A full salt-and-pepper beard, small glasses, plaid shirt tucked into pants, an FBI ID, a newsboy cap, a generally “over it” demeanor.

Agent Cooper and Audrey Horne from “Twin Peaks”

She: A tight short-sleeve sweater, a plaid schoolgirl skirt, saddle shoes, a mole near your left eye, a retro wavy bob, a breathy voice, beatnik-style music that follows you around.

He: White shirt, black suit, striped tie, FBI badge, super-slicked hair, a cup of coffee, a slice of cherry pie, a tape recorder, a penchant for highly esoteric statements.

American Gothic

She: black dress, white shirt, brooch, some sort of apron

He: Overalls, white mock turtleneck; black suit jacket, wire-framed glasses

Props: Large frame, pitchfork, a creepy pallor

Photo: Seakettle

Mary Poppins and Bert

She: A frilly white shirt, black skirt, red bowtie, black hat with flowers, white gloves, umbrella

He: A vest, suspenders, a conductor-style cap, a tie tied like a scarf, a broom.

Photo via keltieknight

Sheldon Cooper and Amy Farrah Fowler from “The Big Bang Theory”

She: A frumpy striped cardigan and skirt, opaque colored tights, glasses, long brown hair with one barrette.

He: A lightening bolt T-shirt, a long-sleeve shirt, khakis

via 9gag/decortaingbyday

Ygritte and John Snow from “Game of Thrones”

She: A red wig, distressed jeans, a fur, a spear or a bow and arrow.

He: Your ratty old fake Mongolian jacket you never wear draped over all black, leather gloves, a frizzy wig.

Optional: Douse yourself in baby powder and look cold.

Taylor Swift and her cat, Olivia Benson

She: Crop top and matching skirt, red lipstick, black aviators, a blonde bob, some One Direction paraphernalia.

He (or she): A white cat costume, a “get me out of here” expression.