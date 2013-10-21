Halloween Fashion: 15 Shoppable Pieces to Make the Holiday Scarily Stylish

It’s as hard to believe as Jennifer Love Hewitt’s memorable scream in “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” but Halloween is next Thursday. Maybe you have your costume all planned out (ahem, Miley Cyrus, anyone?) or maybe you don’t, but one thing’s for certain: Whether or not you intend on participating in the spooky festivities, you might want to consider what festive adornments you can rock to show your spirit (pun intended). Here’s the best part: You don’t have to be cheesy to dress in a Halloween motif!

From Alexander McQueen’s iconic skull print (on dresses, scarves, and just about anything else you can imagine) to Zoe Karssen’s ongoing love for a cheeky sweatshirt, there’s no shortage of fashion pieces that will help make your Halloween equal parts playful and stylish.

Click through the gallery above to see 15 cool (and kitschy) finds to upgrade your All Hollow’s Eve style now! What are you waiting for?