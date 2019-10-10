17 Halloween-Themed Party Dips You Can Serve in a Pumpkin

Halloween candy is everywhere, but Halloween party food ideas aren’t quite as easy to come by. If you’re hosting a Halloween party this year, or if you simply want to make your Halloween dinner a little more festive ‘n’ ~spooky~, a Halloween-themed appetizer or finger food dish is a great place to start. Even better: Halloween dip ideas that you can serve in a pumpkin.

The process is exactly what you would expect: Find a small pumpkin, cut a hole in the top (and, of course, nowhere elsewhere as to avoid dip leakage!), scrape out the seeds and stringy bits, and then pour in the dip of your choice! Need a visual? Don’t fret—below are 17 Halloween dip recipes to get you started. Follow the recipes to a T or just use them for inspiration.

Whichever way you use this recipe roundup, one thing is for sure: The Halloween recipes listed below are absolutely delicious and will certainly earn you mega presentation points. Gordan Ramsey would be proud.

Pumpkin Cheesecake Dip

Not that you need extra sweets on Halloween, but this cheesecake dip is a great dessert snack.

Salted Caramel Apple Dip

Why bob for apples when you can just dip them straight into this salted caramel dip?

Fall Pumpkin Dip

Pro tip: Halloween candy tastes good slathered in this pumpkin dip.

Million Dollar Dip

Don’t worry, this million dollar dip is very budget-friendly.

Puking Pumpkin

You can use any chunky dip to make a puking pumpkin, but guacamole is best.

Butterfinger Dip

Make the base of this Butterfinger dip in the afternoon, then wait until after trick-or-treating to crumble some Halloween candy on top.

Ranch Bacon Dip

This ranch and bacon dip is great with crackers or raw veggies.

Beer Dip

You can certainly reuse this beer dip recipe for game days ahead!

Italian Cream Cheese Dip

Sun-dried tomatoes, artichokes, charcuterie and more fun ingredients are included in this super tasty Italian cream cheese dip.

Beer Cheese Dip

Is there a better three-word combo than beer cheese dip? I’ll wait.

Creamy Spinach Artichoke Dip

The green of this spinach artichoke dip would look great against the orange hue of a pumpkin.

Hummus

Hummus isn’t exactly exciting, but the creamy, healthy dip is a nice antidote to all that sweet Halloween candy.

Sweet Potato Hummus

Want a hummus that tastes like fall? Try this sweet potato hummus mix.

Queso Cheese Dip

Hot queso in a pumpkin? Sure!

Baked Bacon Cheese Dip

The best part of this bacon cheese dip is that you can stir it into scrambled eggs for breakfast the next morning.

Maple Bacon Dip

Fans of the sweet ‘n’ savory combo will flip for this maple bacon dip.

Peanut Butter Pumpkin Pie Dip

Peanut butter in a pumpkin would be good. Peanut butter pumpkin pie dip in a pumpkin would be great.