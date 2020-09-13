Just Some Boo-tiful Halloween Decor To Get You In The Spooky Spirit

Scroll To See More Images

There’s nothing quite so exciting as reaching the point in the year when it’s acceptable to put out Halloween decor. Some folks wait until October, when there’s a chill in the air and all the leaves have already changed color. Me? I whip out my pumpkins and other spooky knick knacks when it’s still sweltering outside. As far as I’m concerned, once August is over it’s totally appropriate to start celebrating Halloween. Other folks put up their holiday decorations before Thanksgiving arrives, so why not stick with the trend of starting early and get your home ready for spooky season early, too?

If you assume that Instagram-worthy Halloween decor is merely a few pumpkins and faux cobwebs thrown around, think again. Decorating for spooky season is an art—and you’ll need certain tools to master it. Pumpkins are a must-have, yes, but cute Halloween decor requires so much more. Thankfully, it’s available in spades each year.

Before you start adding a million different items to your cart (which is tempting, I know) let’s first take a moment to decide what types of decorations your home might need. Just like regular home decor, Halloween decor differs from person to person. Do you like spooky or cutesy? Gory or glam? Some folks like to go all-out with a totally haunted house vibe. Others like to keep it light and fun with smiling pumpkins and maybe some paper bats on the wall. There are so many different ways to decorate for Halloween, and you should know exactly what style you’re going for before you shop.

For those who want a classic Halloween situation, you can’t go wrong with pumpkins of all kinds—real, glass or even fabric. Plastic pumpkins are fine, too, but if you’re looking for a little bit of elegance, steer clear of anything that resembles a child’s candy bucket. In addition to pumpkins, you can also replace your usual candles with Halloween-inspired picks (like black candles or festive pumpkin-scented ones) and maybe add a fun throw pillow or two. Before you know it, your home will look like a Halloween wonderland.

If you want to take a step further, though, I hear you. After all the pumpkins, candles and pillows are set out, opt for some faux fall leaves around your space—on the mantle is a particularly great spot. Add some Halloween garland to the walls and set your table with a spooky tablescape. You can easily find faux skulls and other ghoulish finds that work well strewn throughout your home, as well as a Halloween-inspired centerpiece, of course.

However high or low your level of Halloween obsession is, you can easily create a fun decor situation with pieces available from your favorite retailers. And once you know which Halloween decor vibe you like best, all there’s left to do is shop for the pieces. (This is, obviously, the fun part.)

To help get you started, I’ve rounded up some of the best Halloween decor you can snag now. You’ll find options from chic pumpkin decorations to eerie Halloween garlands—everything you could ever need to turn your home into the Instagram-worthy spooky palace it was always meant to be. Happy haunting!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Throw Pillow Covers

This set of buffalo plaid pillow covers is perfect for adding a little bit of Halloween flare to your furniture—and will look cute through the rest of fall, too. It’s the versatile autumnal decor option you definitely need this season.

Bats Wall Decal

You’ve likely seen bats wall decals all over social media or while browsing Pinterest for decor inspiration. Everyone may be adding this decor to their walls, but it’s truly too cute to resist.

Floating Witch Hats

If you’re all pumpkin-ed out, try these MAOYUE Witch Hat Decorations instead! This set comes with nine hangable light-up hats, plus a remote control that even allows you to set an automatic timer.

Witchcraft: A Handbook of Magic Spells and Potions

Books can be decor, too! If you’re a fan of coffee table books, switch out your usual picks with Witchcraft: A Handbook of Magic Spells and Potions for Halloween this year.

Halloween Paper Lanterns

If you’re into festive decor that still looks cute, these UNIQOOO Halloween Paper Lanterns are for you. They come in a pack of 12, featuring an orange-and-black color scheme with skeletons and jack-o-lanterns.

Skeleton Hand Jewelry Holder

OK, how cute—and actually practical—is this skeleton hand jewelry holder? Give your bedroom or bathroom a little bit of a spooky vibe this this decor pick.

Mini Tweed Harvest Pumpkins

If you want some pumpkins that will last from year to year, opt for this pack of eight adorable mini tweed pumpkins. They’re perfect for placing around your home for Halloween, but aren’t too spooky that you can’t keep them up through the rest of fall, too.

Halloween Tree

You might be familiar with a Christmas tree, but what about a Halloween Tree? This little cutie has light-up orange pumpkins adorning all its bare branches. It’s so cute I could scream. A Halloween must-have!

Drink Up Witches Banner

We love a good pun! This “Drink Up Witches” banner is a great option if you’re hosting a Halloween party—or just want an excuse (any excuse) to have a cocktail.

Oversized Spider Web

This is the ultimate front yard or back porch decor. This HYRIXDIRECT Triangle Spider Web comes with a giant black spider as the pièce de résistance to an impeccable display.

Black Mercury Glass Halloween Skull

This black skull decor piece is great for placing on your mantle, coffee table or even as party of a spooky centerpiece. You’ll want to use this beaut for years to come.

Trick or Creep Cotton Tea Towel Set

Create a spooky look in your kitchen with this seriously adorable Halloween towel set. They’re so cute, you mind find yourself wanting to keep them up long after Halloween.

Spooky String Lights

If you’re looking to decorate the outside of your home or a long, empty wall inside, this MAOYUE Halloween Lights 3-Pack should do the trick. You get three strands of lights: orange jack-o-lanterns, pink bats and purple spiders.

Spider Web Halloween Pillar Candle

Light up the night with this spook-tacular spiderweb pillar candle. You might want to snag a few of these to place around your home for some ambience.

Trick Or Treat Banner

Banners are always a good decor idea, and there are plenty of fun ones available (like the “Drink Up Witches” option). If you want something a little less boozy, though, this trick or treat banner is absolutely adorable.

Shoes Off, Witches Doormat

Remind your friends and family to protect the floors with this fun and spooky Halloween doormat. Because honestly, every part of your home deserves to be decorated!

Test Tube Halloween Shot Glasses

Not only do these test tube shot glasses make for a fun way to serve drinks at your Halloween get-together, but they also serve as fun decor! If you don’t want to use them for shots, you can always opt to fill them with small candies (or even fake blood)!

Light Up “Boo” Sign

Nothing quite says Halloween like a light-up “Boo” sign. Place this fun decor piece on your bar cart, mantle or even on a bookshelf. It’s battery-operated, so you can display it just about anywhere.