What To Be For Halloween This Year, According To Your Zodiac Sign

It’s that time of year, witches—spooky season is here! Feeling low on inspiration for 2020’s fall festivities? Let me work my magic and show you how to pick your Halloween costume according to your zodiac sign. It’s the ultimate decider, and choosing based on your sign’s personality traits basically guarantees you’ll be happy with your choice. We love to see it!

When it comes to dressing for trick-or-treating (or a night out), some of us like to keep it more low-key and cozy, while others prefer to go all out and show some skin (you do you, babe!). Some of us like to pick costumes that are very of-the-moment (think viral vids and political memes), while others stick to the classics (witches, cats, vampires, etc.).

Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to costumes for the October 31, and as always, we can chalk this up to the cosmic craziness always stirring in the stars. Because the planets and our birth-chart placements affect our preferences and personalities, you’ll probably notice that your past Halloween getups have all been in a similar vein.

Air signs like dressing up as their favorite historical figures and movie characters, while fire signs just NEED to be seen, otherwise they’ll shrivel up and die (seriously—please give your Sag friends attention). Earth signs know how to strike that perfect balance between comfy and cute (think flannel-lined leggings underneath a poodle skirt), while water signs want to be something sentimental and sappy (they’re the ones who always want to do couples costumes, too).

For the absolute best Halloween costume for each zodiac sign, read on! Just remember to get a mask that matches, so you can have a fun and safe time.

Aries: Kris Jenner

Aries, you need to let loose this year. Stop worrying about your business ventures for a night and channel the original momager herself. Grab yourself a little black wig and some gold earrings, but don’t micromanage your friends all night, ‘kay?

Taurus: Miley Cyrus

Miley’s newest Debbie Harry-inspired, ’80s punk look is exactly what you need to embody this year, Taurus. Miley excels at owning her own personality and energy, which is something you’re great at. Even better, this costume is easy and comfortable, which I know you’ll appreciate.

Gemini: Lydia Deetz from Beetlejuice

With Beetlejuice on Broadway, the original movie is getting popular again, and goth goddess Lydia Deetz is going to be a favorite this year. Gemini, you do a great job at the whole “aloof” thing, just like this emo princess. A big black hat and flowy black dress will do.

Cancer: Katara from Avatar: The Last Airbender

With ATLA’s recent revival (thanks to Netflix), we’re all reminded of Katara’s sweet yet powerful energy. Just like you, Cancer, Katara’s a watery, wise lady. This costume’s super fun because it’s comfortable and flowy, so you can dance the night away without feeling restricted.

Leo: Charli D’Amelio

Seriously, how are you not already a TikTok star? Just like Charli, dear Leo, you love the spotlight. You thrive there! All you’ll need for this costume is a cute outfit (think tee shirt under a short dress), a Dunkin iced coffee, some long nails and your best moves. This costume gives you a great excuse to break out all those TikTok dances you’ve been learning.

Virgo: Claire from The Breakfast Club

Who doesn’t love a good John Hughes movie? Claire’s a Virgo, no doubt—she’s classy, intelligent, and confident to boot. With a couple earth-tone touches (brown skirt and boots with a pink shirt), you can easily become this ’80s sweetheart. Bonus points if you can rope your friends into doing a group costume and create the whole gang!

Libra: Athena

Libra, you like to keep your costumes simple yet iconic—and as a bonus, you probably already have everything you need for this piece. To embody the Greek goddess of warriors and wisdom, drape yourself in whatever white sheet you have, tie it up with a gold belt, curl your hair and you’ll be set for the evening.

Scorpio: Morticia Addams

Who better for a Scorpio to dress up as than the original spooky, sensual gal herself, Morticia? This classic costume is perfect for you because you love being both mysterious and a little attention-grabbing—her slinky black dress and long hair are a can’t-fail hit.

Sagittarius: Jojo Siwa

Time to tie your hair up tight, Sag, and break out the biggest bows you can find. This sweetheart is so iconic that you’ll definitely be recognized right away. Pair your bedazzled high-ponytail with some cute sneakers and neon sportswear and you’ll be ready for the night.

Capricorn: Kamala Harris

Cap, you loooove dressing up as political figures. Who better to embody for the night than the woman of the hour, Kamala? Let your hair down (but add some gloss), don a sharp blue pantsuit and some pearls, and put on your best speaking voice to channel this leading lady. Bonus points if you wear Converse, her off-duty fave footwear!

Aquarius: Rey Skywalker

Who is more precious and powerful than Rey? This Star Wars fan favorite is intuitive yet intimidating: a great choice for you, Aquarius. Her look is super-recognizable: the tan robes, wispy updo and lightsaber will all ensure people know exactly who you are.

Pisces: Stevie Nicks

Since “Dreams” is going viral right now thanks to Nathan Apodaca (@420doggface208 on TikTok), Stevie’s a great choice for Halloween 2020. This witchy woman is a hippie favorite: her looks are soft and ethereal, just like you. Sing your wistful heart out.