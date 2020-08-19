Just 20 Halloween Costume Ideas That Work Perfectly With Face Masks

Scroll To See More Images

As Halloween quickly approaches, we’re likely all starting to think about our costume options. And while typically one thinks of Halloween masks as Jason from Friday the 13th or Michael Myers from the Halloween franchise, this year looks just a bit different. Face masks have a new meaning—and importance—and are definitely playing a role in how we dress up for the holiday. Luckily, there are so many Halloween costumes with face masks easily added, so you can wear your favorite classic costume while still keeping yourself and others around you safe.

Halloween is such a fun time to really express yourself and dress differently than you would on a regular basis. This year, we can change how we look and put on a fun costume, but one thing should stay the same: our usage of protective face masks. The addition of always wearing face masks into our everyday routines wasn’t totally expected, but it’s definitely easier when there are so many fun ways to style them. Your Halloween costume doesn’t have to change just because you need to add in a face mask! You can stay healthy and have fun dressing up this holiday.

From classics costumes like a monster, cat or cowgirl to ’90s-inspired looks from Hocus Pocus and Clueless, there are so many easy ways to incorporate a face mask into your look this Halloween. To help you get started, we’ve rounded up 20 different costumes that work perfectly with face masks, so you don’t have to compromise your Halloween look for 2020. Let this guide inspire you to dress exactly how you want this season, but also remind you to stay safe by wearing a face mask—and staying six feet apart, too.

Things may look a little different this Halloween, but that’s no reason to stop the fun of the holiday. Consider a face mask just another accessory, and you’re sure to forget you’re even wearing one. Have a ~spooktacular~ holiday!

1. Mermaid

Give your mermaid costume a bit of pizazz with this sequin-covered face mask. You can easily match the mask to your mermaid tale, or go minimalist with just a shell bra (think Ariel from The Little Mermaid) and this sequin mask.

2. Tiger From Tiger King

Grab a feline face mask and go as one of the tigers from Tiger King this Halloween. Everyone will be dressed as Joe Exotic or Carole Baskin, but you’ll stand out when you show up to the party as a literal tiger from Joe’s zoo. Just throw on head-to-toe animal print and finish the look off with a tiger face mask.

3. Rosie The Riveter

A Rosie the Riveter costume would typically have you wearing a denim shirt with a red bandana tied in your hair, but this year, we’re doing something a little different. Keep the clothing of the costume the same, but instead of tying back your hair with a bandana, opt for a red bandana face mask instead!

4. Mummy

One of the easiest ways to utilize a face mask this Halloween is to go dressed as a mummy. All you’ll need to do is put on a white face mask, then wrap yourself in gauze—or, as timely nod, some toilet paper.

5. Spider

Waited until the last minute to figure out your Halloween costume? No worries! You can easily go as an eery spider with just an all-black ensemble (Pair your favorite black t-shirt with some black jeans and booties.) and a spiderweb face mask. If you want to do something a little extra, too, you can always get some decorative spider webs and wrap them around yourself.

6. Roaring ’20s

Though the current ’20s aren’t exactly roaring—at least in the good way—you can still have a blast in a Roaring 1920s-inspired costume this Halloween. Wear a cute fringe-adorned dress, then add a pearl-covered face mask for a finishing touch. Before you know it, you’ll forget all your worries while dancing to some jazzy tunes.

7. Vampire

A vampire is a classic Halloween costume, but when you’re trying to keep your face and nose covered, it can get a bit tricky. This year, try wearing an all-black ensemble—complete with a black cape—then throw on this vampire face mask to complete the look. You won’t even have to spend hours trying to remove fake blood and makeup from your outfit later!

8. Monster

Your Halloween costume doesn’t have to be anything too specific to look amazing. If you’re into the general monster theme, all you really have to do is find a monster face mask you like, then use similar colors in your outfit. This costume is perfect for those who don’t really like to dress up, but don’t want to disappoint their Halloween-obsessed pals.

9. Jack-O-Lantern

It’s a staple for a reason, folks. Dressing up as a jack-o-lantern is a Halloween classic, and with a pumpkin face mask, it’s easier than ever. Just wear an all-orange outfit, then throw this jack-o-lantern mask on. Voila! You’ve got a seriously easy—but still cute—costume.

10. Snow White

If you’re a fan of Disney princesses, but don’t know how to incorporate your face masks into a costume, we’re here to help. For an easy Snow White costume, just wear a blue skirt, yellow top, then a face mask that has an apple (or apples!) on it. Simple. As. That.

11. Cher From Clueless

Ugh, as if! There’s no need to ditch your ’90s-inspired Halloween costume just because you have to wear a face mask! If you’re planning to wear Cher’s iconic yellow plaid outfit, all you have to do is add this yellow plaid face mask to stay safe and on theme.

12. Bear

You can go about creating a seriously cute bear costume two different ways. Start with an all-brown ensemble and some bear ears (Simple enough, right?), then either add a solid brown face mask or a mask that actually features a bear face. You can find both easily online, so the choice is yours!

13. Winifred Sanderson From Hocus Pocus

Fans of Hocus Pocus won’t be able to resist this Winifred Sanderson mask. If you don’t want to dress up fully, you can stick with just the mask. For those who want to go all the way, though, grab all the purple and green articles of clothing in your closet, and get to work before the black flame candle runs out.

14. Ghost

Another ridiculously easy Halloween costume in which you can incorporate a mask is the classic white ghost. Wear a white tee and white pants (even sweatpants will do!) and top it off with a white face mask. Boo!

15. Cat

Those who always end up as some variation on the classic black cat for Halloween will definitely love all the cat face masks available right now. All you have to do is wear a neutral or monochrome ensemble and kitty ears, then add a mask adorned with a nose and whiskers as the final touch.

16. Waldo From Where’s Waldo?

Grab a red and white striped shirt, some round glasses, a red beanie and a red and white striped mask, and you’re set to go as Waldo from Where’s Waldo this Halloween. It’s an easy costume that somehow always looks like it took more effort than it actually does.

17. Cowgirl

Yeehaw! This Halloween, step up your cowgirl costume with a seriously cool fringe face mask. It’ll give you all the western vibes—just add a denim jacket, cowboy hat and cowboy boots. You’ll have a rootin’ tootin’ good time all night long.

18. Winnie The Pooh

Take a walk in the Hundred Acre Woods as Winnie the Pooh this Halloween. All you’ll need is a red t-shirt and a mustard yellow face mask to get the look. If you want to add some bear ears to complete the ensemble, even better. Just don’t forget your jar of honey!

19. Skeleton

While skeleton makeup is a Halloween favorite, many of us are opting out of showing our whole face this season. If you’re trying to cover up but still want the look, try a simple skeleton face mask. You can still go wild with the outfit and eye makeup if you really want to get into it.

20. Nurse

If you’re looking for a way to pay tribute to all the essential workers right now, you can always dress as a nurse for Halloween—face mask included. Grab some scrubs and get work (right after you wash your hands), because these heroes don’t stop for anything.