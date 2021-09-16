Kinda Obsessed With Target’s Halloween Costume Selection

Scroll To See More Images

No, it’s definitely not too early to start thinking about your Halloween costume. October 31 is right around the corner, people! And while I’ve definitely been guilty of Amazon Prime-ing a last-minute costume or two in the past, this year I’m prepping my looks in advance. Like, before I’ve even gotten any party invitations. Shout out to Target for blessing us with the incredible Halloween costume selection!

Oh, you didn’t know Target carried Halloween costumes? They sure do—and I’m loving how inclusive the options are! In addition to the basics, Target is offering extended sizing and adaptive costumes for wheelchair users. Other retailers, take note!!!

As for costume variety, they’ve got everything from super-flirty mini dress options to form-fitting catsuits (Literally—a Cheshire Cat catsuit) to gorgeous full-length gowns that were definitely inspired by some Bridgerton binge-watching. There are even costumes for your pets, if you’re staying in with your furry friend and a bag of candy.

Honestly, I’m sure I can show you better than I can tell you. With that, read on for a few Target costumes you should be shopping before Halloween rolls around. Dibs on the Queen of Hearts!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Charmed Queen Halloween Costume

A semi-sexy costume like this Queen of Hearts cutie is perfect for any parties you might be attending. Don’t forget the red lip for added drama!

Plus Red Queen Halloween Costume

There’s also a gorg longer version, also available in plus! Honestly, I think I like this one even more. So regal!

Exercise Halloween Costume Kit This retro fitness gal is a total classic if you’re stumped on what to wear. Throw up your hair into a high pony and go!

Adaptive Witch Halloween Costume with Hat

This Halloween season, Target made a point to offer adaptive costumes, which is absolutely wonderful. Now everyone can live our their witchy fantasties!

Lady Cheshire Halloween Costume

Cheshire Cat is such an unexpectedly cool-girl costume. 10/10 vibes if paired with a purple smoky eye or pink rubber Gucci slides.

Plus Circus Master Halloween Costume

If frilly skirts aren’t your costume vibe, this ringleader look with sequin shorts might be more your style.

Dory Fish Halloween Costume

Admit it, this is the funniest Dory costume you’ve ever seen. Just find someone to be your Marlin and Nemo!

Dark Queen Halloween Costume

I love going a little goth for my Halloween looks, so this Dark Queen moment is right up my alley.

Plus Snow White Halloween Costume

A Disney princes costume is always a good idea, so this flirty Snow White costume is pretty much a must-buy.

Moonlight Witch Halloween Costume with Hat

Last but not least, another look with princess vibes, this time for someone wanting something a bit more modest. This mystical witch has the coolest celestial detailing.