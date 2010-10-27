Celebrity Halloween Costumes: The Stars Who Dress For The Holiday Year-Round

When it comes to Halloween costumes, whoever has a bit of creativity racks up major cool points in my book. After all, it swings by just once a year, and the crazier and craftier your DIY skills, the better, because no one needs another naughty” nurse outfit. Im talking playful wigs, impeccable ensembles and out-of this world makeup all the fun stuff that makes the holiday worth celebrating, besides the free Kit Kats, of course.

For some celebs, however, Halloween passes by as just another day to let their crazy flags fly. Their star personas become inseparable from costumes, but hey, at least they dont have to try as hard when the time comes. Sure, there might be a real person underneath all that eyeliner and those layers of carefully sewn-together strip steak, but wouldnt it scare you more to see what lies beneath? Click through for these celebrity Halloween costumes that are really just their everyday garb.

