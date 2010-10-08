Halloween Costumes Gone Skanky, Is Anna Human?

Photos: Victoria’s Secret
SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!
- Victoria’s Secret made a lot of possible skanky wares for Halloween. Would you don these? (NY Mag)
- Huff Po chatted with the author of The Devil Wears Prada, who saw that “other” Anna film, The September Issue and said, “I had flashbacks. I found it very transporting.” Apparently though she still doesn’t think the bobbed one is entirely human. (Huff Po)
- Steve Madden bought Betsey Johnson due to debt issues. I’m all for saving Betsey Johnson, but I might opt for someone who didn’t go to jail for money laundering to do so. (WWD)
- Apparently in the UK, women own on average 12 items of clothing that don’t fit. They’re called “skinny” jeans for a reason, bored researchers in the UK. (StyleList)
- If Iggy Pop were choosing the actor to play him in a biopic along the lines of, well, Walk The Line, his choice would be Lindsay Lohan. No comment. (Fashion Indie)
- The Standard is hardly a hotel, it’s a lifestyle. Live it up close at their new culture site. (Standard Culture)
DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET!
- RT @THELOVEMAGAZINE http://twitpic.com/2vqhzn – Goth In a word, yes.
- RT @henryholland Just packed up Paris and heading to the country for a few days. For more sleep and even more carbs. Sleep and carbs go together like Jack and Lazarro.
- RT @mattkays @cmbenz [Chris Benz] i mean the spies these days “CB spotted in grunge prep chic denim on denim and sporty canvas kicks popping donut holes” This is so Gossip Girl, I cannot handle.
- RT @lginstantchic [Lori Goldstein] checking those mega million numbers.. o well. not this week 😦 A girl can dream.