StyleCaster
Share

Halloween Costumes Gone Skanky, Is Anna Human?

What's hot
StyleCaster

Halloween Costumes Gone Skanky, Is Anna Human?

Kerry Pieri
by

Photos: Victoria’s Secret

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!

  • Huff Po chatted with the author of The Devil Wears Prada, who saw that “other” Anna film, The September Issue and said, “I had flashbacks. I found it very transporting.” Apparently though she still doesn’t think the bobbed one is entirely human. (Huff Po)
  • Steve Madden bought Betsey Johnson due to debt issues. I’m all for saving Betsey Johnson, but I might opt for someone who didn’t go to jail for money laundering to do so. (WWD)
  • Apparently in the UK, women own on average 12 items of clothing that don’t fit. They’re called “skinny” jeans for a reason, bored researchers in the UK. (StyleList)
  • If Iggy Pop were choosing the actor to play him in a biopic along the lines of, well, Walk The Line, his choice would be Lindsay Lohan. No comment. (Fashion Indie)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET!
103039 1286563090 Halloween Costumes Gone Skanky, Is Anna Human?

  • RT @henryholland Just packed up Paris and heading to the country for a few days. For more sleep and even more carbs. Sleep and carbs go together like Jack and Lazarro.
  • RT @mattkays @cmbenz [Chris Benz] i mean the spies these days “CB spotted in grunge prep chic denim on denim and sporty canvas kicks popping donut holes” This is so Gossip Girl, I cannot handle.
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share