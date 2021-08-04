10 Under $50 Ready-Made Halloween Costumes on Amazon That Actually Don’t Suck

It’s hard to believe that summer is about to draw to a close (~tears~), but we’re about to usher in a new season of cooler temperatures, shorter days and of course, Halloween festivities — even before October officially hits. You still have a couple of months to plan and purchase this year’s get-up, but if you’re looking to get ahead of your shopping so you don’t end up costume-less at the last minute before a big costume party, socially distanced outdoor pumpkin festival, or a low-key night in spoiling trick-or-treaters, we’ve rounded up a few of the best Halloween costumes on Amazon that are totally well-suited for 2021, contain everything you need for a fuss-free holiday, and won’t put a massive dent on your wallet.

Whether you’re looking to re-create the look of your favorite movie or T.V. show character from this year’s new releases (hello, Gossip Girl), or are looking for a retro throwback look to rock (you can never go wrong with the classics), we’ve got you covered with some impressive pop-culture-inspired Halloween looks available for under mostly $50 that you won’t see everyone else wearing on Instagram before your big night out to celebrate spooky szn.

Keplom Shiny Unitard One-Piece Suit

A lot of us are probably going to be paying tribute to Britney Spears this year —- she’s had a rough year. This Oops I Did It Again inspired one piece is the perfect Y2K costume.

Beth Harmon Inspired Costume Dress

Channel Beth Harmon’s ’60s style from the “Queen’s Gambit” with this inspired dress. Plus, it’s just cute — costume or not.

Cher Horowitz Valley Girl Costume

Clueless may be a ’90s movie, but the timeless costume is basically almost always a good option.

Riverdale-Inspired Cheerleader Costume

Show your spirit and your fandom for the beloved CW series.

Dreamgirl School Girl Dress & Glasses Costume

Whether you want to channel Briney’s iconic “Baby One More Time” music video or your favorite “Gossip Girl” character, this affordable two-piece fits the bill.

Adult Legally Blonde Costume

Who doesn’t want to be Elle Woods for one night? This $40 costume gives you the look instantly so you don’t have to mix and match thrift store finds.

Leg Avenue Beetle Bride Costume

This ’80s-style costume looks anything but basic, and it’s available in a wide range of size options.

California Costumes High School Reunion Costume

Another one inspired by a cult-favorite ’90s flick, this fuzzy frock captures Michelle’s reunion look to a tee. Now all you need is to find a Romy and you’re good to go!

’80s Prom Queen Dress Costume

Pay homage to your favorite decade with this classic ‘80s-inspired prom queen dress.

Emily in Paris Accessories Set

Okay, so this one will require the addition of clothing, but just add these French girl accessories to any cute outfit you own, and voila!