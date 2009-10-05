Celebrity Halloween Costumes – The 7 Best

When you type “celebrity halloween costume” into Google, Heidi Klum freaking owns it, page after page. When she’s not “auf wiedersehen-ing” on Project Runway, homegirl must do some serious costume brainstorming. From sun goddesses and demons, to evil apples, Klum and husband Seal make sure no one touches them when it comes to Halloween creativity. However…some come close. Here are our best celebrity Halloween costume picks; let the inspiration begin.

Simple, yet totally hilarious, Gwen Stefani went trick or treating with her son as an egg!

Although we’re not sure if she sings anymore, Christina Aguilera and husband look pretty scary…I mean, look at that pink wig.

We like Heidi and Spencer here because it shows them for what they truly are – he’s bulky and confusing and we’re not sure what she is.

Christian Siriano makes a fierce Cruella DeVille for last year’s Heidi Klum bash…tranny fierceness.

Although this sort of grosses us out, you have to appreciate the creativity that went into Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey‘s milk and cookies costumes.

Katy Perry went out last year as Freddie Mercury, which totally made us love the girl more than we already did.