The Halloween Costumes You’re Going to See Everywhere in 2016, According to the Internet

Whether you’re on the hunt for Halloween costume ideas and DGAF if you see 50 other Harley Quinn’s out on October 31, or you want to inform yourself so as to avoid that scenario at all costs, it’s best to come prepared.
And since those who prefer planning ahead to the last-minute scramble for a DIY costume have been searching, Pinning, and purchasing for weeks or even months already, the internet has a pretty good idea of what everyone is going to be dressing up as in 2016. Thanks to data from Pinterest, eBay, Lyst, and Polyvore, we know, for instance, that Eleven from “Stranger Things” is going to be very popular as a costume choice this year, and that you’re likely to see more than a few Snapchat filters come to life in your Instagram feed (alas, that’s one area where Stories can’t compete).
Of the latter, Pinterest clocked a nearly-1500 percent increase in searches year-over-year, part of an overall trend for pop-culture costumes that also includes Hillary Clinton (up more than 500 percent) and Donald Trump (up 179 percent).
In the gallery, we’ve pulled together some of the highlights from the sites’ findings, and you can check out the full lists below
Polyvore’s most-searched costumes from August 1 through September 28, 2016:
Harley Quinn (up 265 percent over the same time period in 2015)
Beer Wench
Poison Ivy (up 48 percent over the same time period in 2015)
Fairy
White Queen
Cheerleader
Bunny
School Girl
Witch (up 52 percent over the same time period in 2015)
Unicorn
eBay’s top costumes and themes for adults, based on sales between September 1-26, 2016:
Harley Quinn
Batman
Pokémon
Joker
Vampire
“Game of Thrones”
“Star Wars”
“Deadpool”
Wonder Woman
Alice in Wonderland
Eleven from "Stranger Things"
The Netflix series is trending hard on Pinterest, with this how-to DIY costume pin being particularly popular.
Photo:
Netflix
Lyst reports that this dress—which looks a whole lot like the one Eleven wears in "Stranger Things"—was viewed once every three minutes one week in late September.
Peter Pan Collar Smock Structured Dress, $34 (was $57); at ASOS
If you're still not convinced that's the reason for all the interest, 80 percent of people who searched "pink collar dress" over the same time period also searched for "tube socks"—and sales of the retro style have increased 34 percent over the past month.
Stripe Knee-High Socks, $10; at American Apparel
Barb from "Stranger Things"
Also per Lyst, 271 people have typed simply "Barb" into the search bar since August 1.
Photo:
Netflix
Plus, more than 3,000 people have searched "gingham ruffle shirt"—and while we're not sure how many people are spending $5K on their Halloween costume, this Vetements dress is now sold out in the UK.
Vetements Chain Detail Frilled Plaid Shirtdress, $4,915; at Nordstrom
Harley Quinn in "Suicide Squad"
Margot Robbie's character topped the list for both eBay and Polyvore, with the latter reporting a 265 percent increase over the same two-month period in 2015.
Photo:
Warner Bros. Pictures/DC Comics
Suicide Squad Harley Quinn Costume, $58.99; at Target
"Some of eBay's top-selling women's costumes this year include pop culture favorites like Harley Quinn of "Suicide Squad" and Daenerys Targaryen from "Game of Thrones", as well as classic characters like Wonder Woman, Alice in Wonderland, Snow White and Little Red Riding Hood," said an eBay spokesperson.
Daenerys Targaryen Costume, $92.99; at eBay
Gigi Hadid's Sandy from "Grease" costume is trending on Pinterest.
Photo:
Getty Images
Searches for food-related costumes are up 47 percent year-over-year on Pinterest, while punny costume searches are up 73 percent. Naturally, this homemade "Taco Belle" ensemble is very popular.
Photo: Fancy Made