The Halloween Costumes You’re Going to See Everywhere in 2016, According to the Internet

Whether you’re on the hunt for Halloween costume ideas and DGAF if you see 50 other Harley Quinn’s out on October 31, or you want to inform yourself so as to avoid that scenario at all costs, it’s best to come prepared.

And since those who prefer planning ahead to the last-minute scramble for a DIY costume have been searching, Pinning, and purchasing for weeks or even months already, the internet has a pretty good idea of what everyone is going to be dressing up as in 2016. Thanks to data from Pinterest, eBay, Lyst, and Polyvore, we know, for instance, that Eleven from “Stranger Things” is going to be very popular as a costume choice this year, and that you’re likely to see more than a few Snapchat filters come to life in your Instagram feed (alas, that’s one area where Stories can’t compete).

Of the latter, Pinterest clocked a nearly-1500 percent increase in searches year-over-year, part of an overall trend for pop-culture costumes that also includes Hillary Clinton (up more than 500 percent) and Donald Trump (up 179 percent).

Polyvore’s most-searched costumes from August 1 through September 28, 2016:

Harley Quinn (up 265 percent over the same time period in 2015)

Beer Wench

Poison Ivy (up 48 percent over the same time period in 2015)

Fairy

White Queen

Cheerleader

Bunny

School Girl

Witch (up 52 percent over the same time period in 2015)

Unicorn

eBay’s top costumes and themes for adults, based on sales between September 1-26, 2016:

Harley Quinn

Batman

Pokémon

Joker

Vampire

“Game of Thrones”

“Star Wars”

“Deadpool”

Wonder Woman

Alice in Wonderland